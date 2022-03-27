Updated Injury Report: Warriors vs. Wizards

The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Washington Wizards, but neither team will have their top stars. Steph Curry and Bradley Beal are both sidelined, in addition to several other contributors on each side. With the Wizards fighting for their playoff lives, and the Warriors looking to maintain positioning in the tightly contested Western Conference, both teams will look to their depth for support in this one.

In addition to the expected absence of Steph Curry, the Warriors will also be without Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman. The team recently announced that Wiseman would miss the remainder of the season, so he will be a formality on the injury report going forward.

For Washington, in addition to Beal's expected absence, Kyle Kuzma and Vernon Carey Jr. will miss this contest. Two-way players Isaiah Todd and Jordan Schakel will be available for this one, as will Daniel Gafford, who's status was previously uncertain.

With Curry out, the Warriors are rolling with a small starting lineup of Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green. The Warriors deployed this lineup in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, and will hope for better fortune against a depleted Washington Wizards team.

This game is set to tip-off at 3:00 PST in Washington, as two teams in need of a win will face off.

