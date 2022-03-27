Skip to main content
Updated Injury Report: Warriors vs. Wizards

Updated Injury Report: Warriors vs. Wizards

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will each be without some key players

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will each be without some key players

The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Washington Wizards, but neither team will have their top stars. Steph Curry and Bradley Beal are both sidelined, in addition to several other contributors on each side. With the Wizards fighting for their playoff lives, and the Warriors looking to maintain positioning in the tightly contested Western Conference, both teams will look to their depth for support in this one.

In addition to the expected absence of Steph Curry, the Warriors will also be without Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman. The team recently announced that Wiseman would miss the remainder of the season, so he will be a formality on the injury report going forward.

For Washington, in addition to Beal's expected absence, Kyle Kuzma and Vernon Carey Jr. will miss this contest. Two-way players Isaiah Todd and Jordan Schakel will be available for this one, as will Daniel Gafford, who's status was previously uncertain.

With Curry out, the Warriors are rolling with a small starting lineup of Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green. The Warriors deployed this lineup in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, and will hope for better fortune against a depleted Washington Wizards team.

This game is set to tip-off at 3:00 PST in Washington, as two teams in need of a win will face off.

Klay Thompson Believes Jordan Poole Can Become All-Star

Injury Update: Steph Curry Removes Boot

Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Win Over Miami Heat

1232449172.0
News

Updated Injury Report: Warriors vs. Wizards

By Joey Linn40 seconds ago
gettyimages-1183255515-e1572802520983
News

Pau Gasol Exploring Role With Golden State Warriors

By Joey Linn18 hours ago
USATSI_11783622_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Why Kevon Looney Didn't Start Against Hawks

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 26, 2022
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with guard Jordan Poole (3) and guard Damion Lee (1) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Playing 40 Minutes for the First Time in 3 Years

By C.J. PetersonMar 26, 2022
Jordan-Poole-Klay-USATSI-17151523
News

Klay Thompson Believes Jordan Poole Can Become All-Star

By Joey LinnMar 26, 2022
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Find "Silver Lining" in Klay Thompson's Play in Loss to Hawks

By C.J. PetersonMar 25, 2022
USATSI_17486534_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: Andre Iguodala May Return Against Wizards or Grizzlies

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 25, 2022
20200307-curry-update-1280
News

Injury Update: Steph Curry Removes Boot

By Joey LinnMar 25, 2022
Mar 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Fires Back at Critics of His LeBron James Comments

By Joey LinnMar 24, 2022