Warriors Announce Roster Move Before 76ers Game
Even though Kevin Knox II isn't as big of a household name as Jimmy Butler, he's been a great addition to the Golden State Warriors so far.
Knox has been so great that the team has decided to officially sign him to a second 10-day contract before facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers. The team made the announcement via a press release.
"The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Kevin Knox II to a second 10-day contract, it was announced today."
"Knox II, 25, appeared in three games with Golden State during his first 10-day contract from February 19 - February 28, averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 8.2 minutes a game. The 6'7" forward has played in 28 games with Santa Cruz this season, averaging 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per game."
Knox's most impressive performance with the Warriors was on February 25 against the Charlotte Hornets, where he put up 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal on 57/50/100 shooting from the field.
After struggling for the majority of the season, the Golden State Warriors have a legitimate chance to finish the night as the sixth seed if they beat the slumping Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers currently have the longest losing streak in the NBA, standing at nine games.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
