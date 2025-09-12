Warriors Show Interest in Multiple Four-Year NBA Veterans Before Training Camp
The Golden State Warriors have seen the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Clippers improve drastically this offseason as the Western Conference has gotten even more competitive. While the Warriors have watched, they haven't acted on it, with Jonathan Kuminga holding up their ability to make any acquisitions.
With Josh Giddey and Cam Thomas officially on deals for next season, that leaves Kuminga and Quentin Grimes as the two restricted free agents without a deal for next season. While reports indicate the Philadelphia 76ers are trying to free up space for Grimes, the Kuminga situation continues to be dragged on as we near mid-September.
While Golden State is expected to bring in free agents Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II, among others, there will also be some players receiving Exhibit 10 deals with Golden State to try to earn a roster spot during training camp. According to the SF Standard's Danny Emerman, there are two players who appear to be in line to earn an invite.
Warriors Worked Out A Pair Of Veterans
"Meanwhile, free agents potentially vying for training camp invites, including Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Dalano Banton, have stopped by Chase Center for workouts recently, per sources," Emerman wrote. "That’s typical for this time of year, but usually there would be more clarity on the types of opportunities that might be available."
While there are still a few weeks before Kuminga's deadline to accept the qualifying offer, that doesn't mean the Warriors should wait till then to finalize a deal. Multiple reports have indicated that Kuminga was offered a two-year, $45 million contract but prefers the qualifying offer instead. As training camp approaches, the issue of an unfinished roster becomes more and more prevalent.
As for what is known of Golden State's roster next season, they'll return their core three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. With Butler now having a full offseason under his belt with his new team, it could allow him to get out of the gates hot to start next season. Outside of those three, key pieces in Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, and Quinten Post return as well.
Given that Kuminga's relationship with the Warriors appears broken at this point, it appears the ideal situation would be for the team to find an adequate sign-and-trade deal or bring him back on a deal similar to Giddey's to then move him before the trade deadline. However, it seems as though Kuminga will return on a qualifying offer and the drama will continue into the 2025-26 season.