Report: Warriors' Trade Package for Michael Porter Jr. Revealed

The Golden State Warriors' top realistic trade target is Michael Porter Jr., and on Monday, it was revealed what they are offering to get him.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors are offering Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and a first-round pick for Porter.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson reported last week that the Nets want two first-round picks for Porter.

So we could be in for a standstill until one of the teams changes its tune.

Warriors Might Have to Offer More to Land Porter

The Warriors might have to give up two high-quality first-round picks to land Porter because they have virtually no leverage in this situation.

First, their core is so old that waiting until the offseason to make a trade like this is a non-starter.

Second, they can't afford to let this Kuminga saga continue past the trade deadline and bring the team down.

The Nets know this, so even if they think the Warriors' offer is fair, they can and should push for more.

The Warriors know the Nets know this, so they can hold firm with their offer until the eleventh hour with the hope the Nets give in, but that's a dangerous game the Warriors probably can't afford to play.

The Nets would probably like to trade Porter before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but if they had to wait until the offseason to deal him, that wouldn't be a disaster because he's under contract for next season.

That's why there are reports that the Nets can wait, including one from The Stein Line's Marc Stein from Sunday in which he wrote he's "hearing pushback about the Nets' willingness to part with Porter before the offseason." Even if that's posturing, it's believable enough that the Warriors should fork over the second first-round pick if that ensures they get Porter now.

He's likely worth it anyway.

Porter is averaging 25.9 points on 49.0 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three. The 6'10" wing is also averaging 7.4 rebounds, which is another reason he's quite the draw for the Warriors, who often struggle on the glass due to their lack of size.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported the Nets have "not shown much interest in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga dating to last summer." That doesn't seem like posturing, as there was no report on Brooklyn having interest in Kuminga when he was a restricted free agent last offseason.

The Warriors surely want to find a third team that will take Kuminga and give the Nets a first-round pick or something valuable that makes it so the Nets only need one first-round pick from the Warriors to accept the trade.

But my read on the situation is that's not gonna happen. So again, this comes down to the Warriors upping their offer or risking either the Nets keeping him at the deadline or trading him to a team willing to give up more draft capital.