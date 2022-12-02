Warriors vs. Bulls Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are back home on Friday night to take on the Chicago Bulls. Golden State is coming off a tough loss to the Dallas Mavericks, and will look to bounce back against an underperforming Bulls team. Much like Golden State, Chicago has struggled this year relative to their expectations. Despite the underwhelming start to the year for these two squads, both have high expectations and a lot of star power.

The injury reports for this game are not too extensive for either side. The Chicago Bulls will be without only Lonzo Ball and their two-way players, as Alex Caruso is listed as probable. For Golden State, their injury report remains the same, with Andre Iguodala as the only name listed.

The Warriors have been dominant at home this season, so they will be happy to be back in The Bay. For Chicago, they are just 4-7 on the road, making this an even more difficult matchup for them. At 9-12, Chicago is in need of wins. While it is still very early, the team is sitting at the 12th seed. With the standings so bunched up, any sustained stretch of success can really alter the standings, so Chicago will be looking to generate some momentum on Friday night vs. the Warriors.

The same goes for Golden State, who needs to continue capitalizing on their home success while they work on their road woes.

