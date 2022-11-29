Wizards Fit Check [Thanksgiving Weekend Drip]

It's the Holiday season and the Wizards spent thier Thanksgiving in Miami where the weather was a sunny 75 degrees. Over the Thanksgiving holiday the Wizards played three away games and then came home for the second night of a back to back.

Here's what your favorite players wore on Wednesday November 23, 2022.

Corey Kispert hypnotized us with his wavy motif Missoni top.

Kyle Kuzma embraced the sun in his Maison Margiela tank, louis vuitton jeans and puma sneakers.

The Wizads get another day in the sun! Here's what they wore on November 25, 2022...

Kyle Kuzma's Prada bucket hat makes another appearance. This time matched with button up, black shorts and a Balenciaga Le Cagole Shoulder Bag but the main attraction has to be his Balenciaga Rhino Derbys on his feet.

Now location and definitely weather switch to cold Boston. Checkout the looks for this trip on November 27, 2022…

Deni Avdija brought a spark of neon in his Black "Voices & Vices" hoodie.

Kristap Porzingis took his comfy cozy look very seriously and came through with a black puffer coat, tshirt, sweatpants and adidas slides with the white socks.

Johnny Davis wore a Zara printed knit jacket and joggers. I mean this set was definitely made to be rocked by an NBA player.

The Wizards make their way back home to face the Timberwolves and here's what the drip was giving...

Bradley Beal gave us Dior Dior in his Christian Dior Cashmere hoodie, 2023 fashion week Dior Bobby sweater and on his feet B30 Dior sneakers.

