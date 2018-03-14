NFL Trade Roundup: Every Deal Since the Start of the New League Year

Keep track of every trade that has gone down since the new league year officially started March 14.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 14, 2018

The 2018 NFL league year is officially underway and there has been plenty of shakeup across the league.

Whether it's Pro Bowlers, Super Bowl champions or players on expiring deals, teams have been making big deals centered on plenty of household names.

With so many draft picks moved around in these deals, and so many teams addressing needs they would have otherwise dealt with in free agency or the draft, a lot of these moves had major implications on how free agents approached the offseason and how teams will now attack the draft.

So be sure to stay up-to-date with all of the moves that have happened so far this league year with the April 26 draft quickly approaching.

Official Trades

Redskins-Chiefs

• Redskins receive quarterback Alex Smith

• Chiefs receive cornerback Kendall Fuller and a 2018 third-round pick

Rams-Chiefs

• Rams receive cornerback Marcus Peters and a 2018 sixth-round pick

• Chiefs receive a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick

Rams-Broncos

• Rams receive cornerback Aqib Talib

• Broncos receive a 2018 fifth-round pick

Dolphins-Rams

• Dolphins receive pass rusher Robert Quinn and a 2018 sixth-round pick

• Rams receive 2018 fourth- and sixth-round picks

Giants-Rams

• Giants receive middle linebacker Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick

• Rams receive 2018 fourth- and sixth-round picks

Eagles-Seahawks

• Eagles receive defensive lineman Michael Bennett and a 2018 seventh-round pick

• Seahawks receive wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a 2018 fifth-round pick

Eagles-Panthers

• Eagles receive cornerback Daryl Worley

• Panthers receive wide receiver Torrey Smith

Browns-Bills

• Browns receive quarterback Tyrod Taylor

• Bills receive a 2018 third-round pick

Bengals-Bills

• Bengals receive offensive tackle Cordy Glenn, 2018 first- and fifth-round picks

• Bills receive 2018 first- and sixth-round picks

Patriots-Browns

• Patriots receive defensive lineman Danny Shelton and a 2018 fifth-round pick

• Browns receive a 2019 third-round pick

Browns-Dolphins

• Browns receive wide receiver Jarvis Landry

• Dolphins receive a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2019 seventh-round pick

Browns-Packers

• Browns receive defensive back Demarious Randall and 2018 fourth- and fifth-round picks

• Packers receive quarterback DeShone Kizer and 2018 fourth- and fifth-round picks

Reported Trades

Vikings-Broncos (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com and Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Vikings receive quarterback Trevor Siemian and a 2018 late-round pick

• ​Broncos receive a 2019 pick

