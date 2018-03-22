Report: Giants Trading Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers

The Giants have traded defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The Giants are also sending their fourth-round pick in this year’s draft (No. 102) to Tampa, according to Schefter. In exchange, New York receives the Bucs’ fourth-rounder (No. 108) and third-round pick (No. 69).

Pierre-Paul, who played college football in Tampa at USF, started all 16 games for the Giants last season and recorded a team-high 8 1/2 sacks. He was also fourth on the team with 48 solo tackles.

Pierre-Paul, 29, is entering the second year of a four-year, $62 million contract.

New Bucs DE Jason Pierre-Paul will now play his home games in the same stadium he did as a USF Bull. The Giants will save just $2.5 million on the cap here. His figure was $17.5 million. His dead money = $15 million. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2018

The Giants had already been rumored to be considering taking NC State pass rusher Bradley Chubb with the second pick in next month’s draft and now have an increased need for players who can pressure the quarterback.

New York is also transitioning to a 3–4 defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator James Bettcher and Pierre-Paul is more suited for a 4–3 scheme.