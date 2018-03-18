The Oakland Raiders have traded wide receiver and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to the New England Patriots, according to Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast.

The deal was confirmed by Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal and Vic Tafur of The Athletic San Francisco.

Patterson is coming off a year in which he recorded 31 passes for 309 yards and rushed for 121 yards. He saw an increase in playing time toward the end of the year when Amari Cooper was injured.

He has one year remaining on his contract and is expected to make $3.25 million this upcoming season.

Patterson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 29th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, which initially belonged to the Patriots.