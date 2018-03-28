The Denver Broncos have swapped fourth and fifth round draft picks with the Washington Redskins and packaged another fifth-round pick in exchange for safety Su'a Cravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Broncos have two fourth-round picks and three fifth-round picks but it has not been determined which are being sent to the Redskins.

Cravens was reinstated by the NFL off the Redskins' reserve/left squad list in February. He sat out the 2017 season after he was undecided on retiring and also dealt with family issues. The Redskins placed him on the reserve/left squad list in September 2017.

By December, his agent issued a statement that said Cravens was allowed to resume football activities after recovering from post-concussion syndrome from a hit in Week 4 of the 2016 season.

Cravens has three years remaining on his contract. He was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft and played in 11 games as a rookie.