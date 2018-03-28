Report: Redskins' Su’a Cravens Traded to Broncos for Draft Picks

Su'a Cravens will return to the NFL after missing 2017 and will be a Denver Bronco.

By Chris Chavez
March 28, 2018

The Denver Broncos have swapped fourth and fifth round draft picks with the Washington Redskins and packaged another fifth-round pick in exchange for safety Su'a Cravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Broncos have two fourth-round picks and three fifth-round picks but it has not been determined which are being sent to the Redskins.

Cravens was reinstated by the NFL off the Redskins' reserve/left squad list in February. He sat out the 2017 season after he was undecided on retiring and also dealt with family issues. The Redskins placed him on the reserve/left squad list in September 2017.

By December, his agent issued a statement that said Cravens was allowed to resume football activities after recovering from post-concussion syndrome from a hit in Week 4 of the 2016 season.

Cravens has three years remaining on his contract. He was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft and played in 11 games as a rookie.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now