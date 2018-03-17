The Jets now have the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft after a major trade with the Colts that the two teams announced Saturday morning.

New York acquired the No. 3 pick from Indianapolis in exchange for its No. 6 overall pick, 37th overall pick, 49th overall pick and its 2019 second round pick.

After failing to land quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Jets will likely land a top quarterback with the move from No. 6 to No. 3.

New York re-signed Josh McCown and added free agent Teddy Bridgewater, but are still looking for a quarterback.

The two teams even had a little fun on social media with the trade.

We've acquired the No. 3 overall pick from the @Colts for our No. 6 overall pick, 37th overall pick, 49th overall pick and our 2019 2nd round pick. https://t.co/VtXr7bNuaQ — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 17, 2018

The NFL draft starts April 26.