New York Jets Get No. 3 Pick in 2018 Draft From Indianapolis Colts

By Charlotte Carroll
March 17, 2018

The Jets now have the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft after a major trade with the Colts that the two teams announced Saturday morning. 

New York acquired the No. 3 pick from Indianapolis in exchange for its No. 6 overall pick, 37th overall pick, 49th overall pick and its 2019 second round pick. 

After failing to land quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Jets will likely land a top quarterback with the move from No. 6 to No. 3. 

New York re-signed Josh McCown and added free agent Teddy Bridgewater, but are still looking for a quarterback.

The two teams even had a little fun on social media with the trade. 

The NFL draft starts April 26.  

 

