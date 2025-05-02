Will 49ers DE Mykel Williams Win Defensive Rookie of the Year Award?
Mykel Williams will have an opportunity to put up big numbers next season.
In college, he didn't have as many opportunities. He played in a deep defensive-line rotation at Georgia which limited his snaps. And he often played 4i technique which means he lined up slightly inside the offensive tackle. It's hard to rush the quarterback from that spot. In addition, opposing offenses regularly double-teamed Williams because they saw him as the biggest pass-rush threat on Georgia's defensive line.
On the 49ers, Williams will be in a completely different situation. And that's why Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman says Williams is a prime candidate to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
"Drafted to an extremely thin 49ers defensive line, Williams will have plenty of opportunities to rack up pass-rush production," writes Wasserman. "He’ll need to improve upon his 11.1% pass-rush win rate from last season, though his high floor in run defense will keep him on the field for all three downs."
On the 49ers, Williams won't get double-teamed -- Nick Bosa will. Which means Williams will have more one-on-one matchups than he ever got at Georgia. In addition, he won't play much 4i technique on the 49ers. He mostly will line up outside in the 49ers' Wide 9 defense, so his pass-rush win rate should improve dramatically.
Don't be surprised if Williams records 10 sacks while playing elite run defense next season. And if he accomplishes those two things, he just might win the Defensive Player of the Year Award.