49ers Sign Veteran CB With Renardo Green Out
An addition has been made to the cornerback room of the San Francisco 49ers.
According to a social media post from his representation at Universal Sports Management, the 49ers are signing veteran cornerback Eli Apple following the injury to Renardo Green.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Sunday that Green will be out for a couple of weeks with an injured hamstring. The hope is that Green will be back for joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.
As a result, the 49ers needed to sign a cornerback. Apple is the one they elected to sign, so expect him to participate in the 49ers' next practice when they debut their pads.
Expectations for Apple should be limited to nothing more than depth for training camp. During his 2024 stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, Apple only managed to play in four games.
His stats, or lack thereof, are hardly worth mentioning. At this point in Apple's career, he's nothing more than a journeyman who can fill in for emergencies.
Now that he is signing with the 49ers, it will be his seventh team he will be playing for. The last time Apple had any relative quality performance was with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 49ers will be hoping that Green returns in a couple of weeks. He desperately needs those reps to keep the secondary from being desolate.
Plus, it keeps them from having to ever consider playing Apple in a real game. With Green out, this is an opportunity for Tre Brown and Darrell Luter Jr. to step up.
That's the only bright side with Green out. The 49ers get to see how their other cornerbacks will fare, and who they will give the nod to in the future if Green or Deommodore Lenoir misses games.