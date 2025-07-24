Trent Williams Offers Extremely High Praise to 49ers Rookie Pass Rusher Mykel Williams
49ers veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams is getting his first look at this year’s class of rookies at training camp this week, and apparently, he’s liking what he is seeing.
Williams had some special praise for rookie edge rusher Mykel Williams out of Georgia.
“You really don’t see guys that size on the edge. It sucks having to face-block guys with arms as long as your legs,” Williams said of the rookie, earning laughs from reporters. “I think he has a chance to be a really good player in the NFL. He has a chance to be dominant. He has the best coach in the league pushing him, getting to learn from some of the best guys to learn from. ... I think he has all the tools to be an All-Pro.”
The veteran Williams is one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL, and has been for some time. Chances are the list of defenders he thinks it “sucks” to go up against is pretty small, all things considered, so the rookie Williams making that list out of the gate is pretty impressive.
The 49ers open their 2025 season with a trip to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks.