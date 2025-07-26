All 49ers

A third 49ers player has injured his hamstring in practice

And it's only Day 3.

Grant Cohn

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (right) watches his players work out during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (right) watches his players work out during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers are doing something wrong at practice this year.

Maybe it's the way they're warming up. Maybe it's something else. But we're just three days into training camp, and three players already have gone done due to hamstring injuries.

Ricky Pearsall suffered a "bad one" during Phase 1 of the offseason program, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. That's before practices even start. The team says he will make his long-awaited return tomorrow. We'll see.

Then, on Day 1 of training camp, wide receiver Jacob Cowing pulled his hamstring while warming up -- he never actually made it to 11-on-11 team drills.

Now, Renardo Green appears to have injured his hamstring -- the 49ers haven't yet disclosed the exact nature or the severity of his injury. But he limped off the field while holding his left hamstring and did not return to practice on Friday. This was after he sprinted downfield and broke up a deep pass that was intended for Jauan Jennings.

Renardo Green pulls his hamstring on Day 3 of training camp

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0).
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Green was having by far his best practice of the offseason. He broke up three passes -- two that were intended for Jennings and one that was intended for rookie Jordan Watkins. Until yesterday, Green had struggled against 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. But Purdy missed Friday's practice due to personal reasons, and so Mac Jones became the starting quarterback for a day, and he tested Green. And Green passed the test, until he injured himself.

While Green is out, the 49ers' starting cornerbacks probably will be Deommodore Lenoir and Tre Brown with rookie Upton Stout in the slot. Third-year cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. could take reps with the starters as well.

The 49ers better figure out why so many players are pulling hamstrings. These are preventable soft-tissue injuries, but once they happen, they tend to linger. It's fair to wonder if Green, Pearsall and Cowing ever truly will be 100 percent healthy the rest of the season.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News