George Kittle Shuts Down 'Crazy' Take About 49ers' 'Easy' Schedule
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle isn’t buying into the idea that the franchise has an easier schedule in 2025.
The 49ers' 2025 schedule has a completely different look compared to previous years, following a discouraging 6-11 campaign in 2024.
Kittle rejects this narrative
While the Niners still have the same competition within their conference, they won't be playing the top seeds in other divisions.
Unlike the past two seasons, there will be no matchup with either of the last two Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, during the 2025 regular season.
Sadly, for the Faithful, there will be no matchup against archrivals the Dallas Cowboys either.
When questioned about the 'easiest schedule' narrative by former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on The Richard Sherman Podcast, Kittle shared: "That's what's crazy. The Niners have the 'easiest' strength of schedule this year. It's like - it's the NFL. It's hard regardless.
"Sure, we're not going up against the No. 1s of every conference or division. But still, it's an NFL game, you still have to go out and perform at an incredibly high level because every team is doing that same s--t.
"So what are you talking about, easiest schedule? Relax. I still have to go out and play for 60 minutes and find a way to get a dub."
Kittle argued that the lower-seeded teams are hungrier for success as they'd want to rectify their losing record from the year before.
"All the teams at the bottom of the division, no one likes to lose," he added.
"So, usually the teams that didn't play well last year will be hungriest damn teams every single year."
Who will the 49ers play in 2025?
San Francisco’s first non-divisional matchup comes in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, followed by a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.
From Week 6 to Week 9, four consecutive games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons, the Houston Texans and the New York Giants occur.
In late November through the New Year, the 49ers face off against the Carolina Panthers, the Cleveland Browns, the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears.
Kittle’s comments on the schedule might reflect a desire to stay under the radar, but it’s actually one of the most favorable he’s had since joining the team.
It's hard to say what record the 49ers will end up with, but the quality of opposition suggests there is a greater chance of reaching the playoffs.