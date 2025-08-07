49ers Rookie to Undergo Surgery for an Injury
Well, this is brutal news.
San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Jordan James was absent for the joint practice with the Denver Broncos.
It was odd to see him not out there, especially since he was reportedly given a heavy workload in practice on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, the reason James wasn’t on hand was that he had a broken finger. He is set to undergo surgery for it and will miss a “few weeks," per head coach Kyle Shanahan.
While it’s good to hear that James won’t miss a ton of time, a few weeks is still fairly significant. Now was the time for him to take advantage of the opportunities presented.
Opportunities left on the table
Isaac Guerendo is out of action for the next few weeks due to a shoulder injury. That means James was in line for more opportunities, which was proven in his last practice session.
Perhaps the heavy workload was what led to the injury, but a broken finger is more indicative of a freak accident. It could’ve happened even if he was limited.
James needed to receive a heavy workload. That was a prime chance for him to make the case to be in the rotation and possibly supplant Guerendo.
But now that plan is derailed. James is sharing the same recovery timeline as Guerendo. He probably isn’t going to see a great deal of reps as he did on Tuesday.
With James and Guerendo out, the 49ers will be giving a haul of reps to Patrick Taylor Jr. and undrafted free agent Corey Kiner.
Expect those two to be the workhorses when the 49ers play the Broncos in the first preseason game this Saturday.
In hindsight, the 49ers perfectly timed their signing of veteran running back Ameer Abdullah. While Taylor and Kiner will be workhorses, they won't need to split half of the playing time.
Abdullah is perfectly capable of finishing the game out in the fourth quarter, and even a little before that if Shanahan has seen enough out of the other two.
I wouldn't hold my breath on Christian McCaffrey playing. If there is any game the 49ers will play him a bit in, it's the second preseason game.
It's also possible that he doesn't play a single snap in the preseason. He doesn't need it anyway, and the last thing the 49ers want is for him to come up gimpy in a meaningless game.