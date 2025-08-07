Will the San Francisco 49ers Trade this Defensive Lineman?
Preseason trades happen all the time, and the San Francisco 49ers may be involved in one this offseason. Bleacher Report recently went through each team and listed a player who should be on the trade block. While everyone and their mother would assume the answer was Jauan Jennings, it was actually Yetur Gross-Matos.
To help offset the cost of a new Jennings deal, the 49ers should consider moving defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos. He logged a respectable four sacks and 19 tackles last season but could be looking at a reduced role. San Francisco used a first-round pick on Mykel Williams and acquired Bryce Huff in a post-draft trade.- Kristopher Knox
While the 49ers might not have a role for Gross-Matos behind Huff, Williams and Nick Bosa, he is productive enough to interest teams in need of pass-rush help. Trading him would save San Francisco $7.8 million in cap space.
Should the San Francisco 49ers trade Yetur Gross-Matos?
This makes sense in the way that he framed it, but overall, the thought of Gross-Matos being traded right now is very unlikely.
The cap hit certainly makes sense, but the question is, who would want to take on that hit? And trade something of value to do so? Gross-Matos had just four sacks last year and missed more time due to injury than ever before. As we currently stand, he is on the Physically Unable to Perform List, and has not practiced at all this summer, so the idea of him being traded is essentially a moot point anyway.
If the 49ers could get a valuable pick for an injured veteran, they may listen, but that sounds far-fetched. The 49ers are not just going to dump him for his cap hit, either.
While the article says that the 49ers have three edge rushers ahead of him, there are questions all around. Nick Bosa is coming off his least healthy season and could use some depth around him. Mykel Williams is still a rookie and cannot take on too much. Then, Bryce Huff is just a designated pass rusher and will not be playing many run downs.
Gross-Matos has value in this group because he can defend the run on the edges, but slide inside to become a better pass rusher. Gross-Matos and Williams bring this value, and it can help get Huff on the field for pass-rush snaps and take run-first players like Alfred Collins off the field.
The 49ers have been feeling the loss of Gross-Matos in practice, and the depth would start to get very thin without him in the mix.
It is understandable why Gross-Matos was chosen, though. When you look at the depth of the roster, there are not many positions where the team can afford to lose a player worthy of getting a draft pick from. It is good for content, but the true answer is that there are not many players on the trade block if the team does not take calls for Jennings.