Talanoa Hufanga Opens up About Leaving the 49ers for Denver
One of the exciting factors for the San Francisco 49ers holding a joint practice with the Denver Broncos was facing former players.
The most notable ones are the players who left in free agency this year – Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. Greenlaw, unfortunately, didn’t get to participate today in the joint practice.
But Hufanga was able to participate in facing his former team on a very familiar practice field. Following the conclusion of joint practice, Hufanga was asked how difficult it was for him to leave the 49ers.
Talanoa Hufanga opens up
“It was very difficult. I did a lot of growing here,” Hufanga said. “As a young kid coming in, I graduated early from college and came right in here. Tried to grow as a man. This is where I got married, and this is where I had my first kid at.
"A lot of growth was here, so a lot of great memories and a lot of great experiences. Been to three NFC championships, one Super Bowl, those are memories that you’ll take forever, so for me, to be back here is special, but I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”
One other fact that Hufanga forgot to mention was how he earned an All-Pro honor in 2022 playing for the 49ers. A lot of great experiences occurred for Hufanga in the red and gold.
It's likely he wanted to return to the 49ers. However, Hufanga's decision to leave them for the Denver Broncos in free agency was preordained.
The 49ers drafted Malik Mustapha, and he proved very capable last year. Re-signing Hufanga, as much as they love the person that he is, would've been a luxury.
Besides, at the cost he signed for with the Broncos at three years, up to $45 million, he wasn't worth it. He hasn't come close to reaching the All-Pro level he was at in 2022.
The Broncos are banking on him getting to that now that he's healthy. But having a clean bill of health has been difficult for Hufanga ever since he tore his ACL in 2023.
Plus, Hufanga seemed more of a product of former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. He was always extremely high on Hufanga and got the most out of him.
Perhaps the Broncos know they can do that with their own defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph. In any case, returning to Santa Clara allowed Hufanga to reflect on his amazing experiences.