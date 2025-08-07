Kubiak to call plays vs. Denver -- is he the 49ers' next star coach?
When you think of the San Francisco 49ers offense, you think of Kyle Shanahan. That’s been true for every team he’s coached. Shanahan is the architect, the leader, and the play-caller. That’s what makes Saturday’s preseason opener against the Denver Broncos stand out. For just the fourth time in his coaching career, Shanahan is handing off play-calling duties.
Klay Kubiak will call plays for the 49ers in preseason week one.
In all four times Shanahan has passed off play-calling duties, it has been Klay Kubiak to take the reins. However, all of the games carried little or no consequence. Two of those came during the preseason last year, and one was a meaningless Week 18 matchup when Joshua Dobbs started at quarterback. This will be the third preseason game under Kubiak’s control.
So, when the games matter, it’s still Shanahan calling the shots. But the fact that Shanahan continues to trust Kubiak here either suggests that he’s preparing for a future where he no longer calls plays, or that he sees something special in the young coach.
Mike McDaniel was one of the most respected coaches and a clear peer of Kyle Shanahan. He has turned into a great offensive-minded head coach, and he was always considered a rising star. However, even he did not get the chance to call plays under Shanahan. That’s why this moment matters. Even in the preseason, calling plays is a chance to simulate real-game pressure. Shanahan has always treated that seriously. He is not just passing this over to Kubiak for the fun of it, there is a real meaning behind the designation.
It’s not yet clear whether Kubiak will call plays next week, especially with Brock Purdy expected to return to the field. Even in the Week 18 game, Kubiak didn’t get a chance to work with Purdy. It would make sense for Shanahan to continue building that rapport himself while letting Kubiak handle the backups.
Either way, this is a significant moment for Klay Kubiak, who’s been with the organization since 2021 and has steadily climbed the ranks. Shanahan’s ties to the Kubiak family are well known, but Klay’s development has clearly earned trust on its own merit. At this point, it’s not a question of if he’ll be a head coach; the question is whether it will be after this season, and what team will make the move.
And his résumé starts building in earnest this weekend against the Broncos.