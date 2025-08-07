All 49ers

Kubiak to call plays vs. Denver -- is he the 49ers' next star coach?

His brother is the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

Parker Hurley

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions from reporters following the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions from reporters following the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

When you think of the San Francisco 49ers offense, you think of Kyle Shanahan. That’s been true for every team he’s coached. Shanahan is the architect, the leader, and the play-caller. That’s what makes Saturday’s preseason opener against the Denver Broncos stand out. For just the fourth time in his coaching career, Shanahan is handing off play-calling duties.

Klay Kubiak will call plays for the 49ers in preseason week one.

In all four times Shanahan has passed off play-calling duties, it has been Klay Kubiak to take the reins. However, all of the games carried little or no consequence. Two of those came during the preseason last year, and one was a meaningless Week 18 matchup when Joshua Dobbs started at quarterback. This will be the third preseason game under Kubiak’s control.

So, when the games matter, it’s still Shanahan calling the shots. But the fact that Shanahan continues to trust Kubiak here either suggests that he’s preparing for a future where he no longer calls plays, or that he sees something special in the young coach.

Mike McDaniel was one of the most respected coaches and a clear peer of Kyle Shanahan. He has turned into a great offensive-minded head coach, and he was always considered a rising star. However, even he did not get the chance to call plays under Shanahan. That’s why this moment matters. Even in the preseason, calling plays is a chance to simulate real-game pressure. Shanahan has always treated that seriously. He is not just passing this over to Kubiak for the fun of it, there is a real meaning behind the designation.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on from the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter
Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on from the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It’s not yet clear whether Kubiak will call plays next week, especially with Brock Purdy expected to return to the field. Even in the Week 18 game, Kubiak didn’t get a chance to work with Purdy. It would make sense for Shanahan to continue building that rapport himself while letting Kubiak handle the backups.

Either way, this is a significant moment for Klay Kubiak, who’s been with the organization since 2021 and has steadily climbed the ranks. Shanahan’s ties to the Kubiak family are well known, but Klay’s development has clearly earned trust on its own merit. At this point, it’s not a question of if he’ll be a head coach; the question is whether it will be after this season, and what team will make the move.

And his résumé starts building in earnest this weekend against the Broncos.

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News