How the 49ers Will Replace Deebo Samuel in their Offense
INDIANAPOLIS -- Finally, the 49ers made a move to drastically alter their offense.
They traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round pick. At one time, Samuel was the 49ers' offense. He was their best wide receiver and their best running back, and he carried them to the NFC Championship Game in 2021 when Jimmy Garoppolo was their quarterback. No small feat.
But when the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey in 2022, Samuel became somewhat redundant. And this past season, he looked noticeably less explosive. He was their worst running backs and one of their worst wide receivers.
Trading Samuel only will make the 49ers offense better because they won't have to continually force him the ball. But who will step up in his absence?
First, Ricky Pearsall most likely will replace Samuel as the starting Z receiver. That's the flanker, the one who lines up a yard behind the line of scrimmage and often goes in motion when the ball is snapped.
Pearsall won't be the threat after the catch that Samuel is (or was in his prime), but Pearsall will be significantly better than him at getting open and catching the ball. That's because Pearsall's route tree is much more developed and his hand-eye coordination is actually good.
At running back, if Jordan Mason leaves in free agency, Isaac Guerendo most likely will take Samuel's place as the primary change-of-pace running back. They're built similarly and Guerendo is much faster.
Overall, the 49ers will have more than 80 targets that usually go to Samuel that instead will get distributed to George Kittle, Jauan Jennings Brandon Aiyuk when he returns from his knee injury and Pearsall.
That's good news.