The 49ers Haven't Decided what to Offer Jordan Mason this Offseason
INDIANAPOLIS -- The 49ers could lose Jordan Mason this offseason.
Mason will be a restricted free agent when the new league year starts and the 49ers haven't decided what to do with him.
"Jordan played really well, so there are decisions to make," general manager John Lynch said this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We can low tender him because he wasn't drafted, but then you get nothing if someone makes an offer to him and you don't match. You can do the second round tender, or you can just agree to a deal. There are a number of different options that we're exploring. Jordan played at a really good level when Christian McCaffrey was out, so we'll see where that goes."
The low tender would cost the 49ers more than $3 million if another team doesn't match, the second-round tender would cost the 49ers more than $5 million. Considering the 49ers made Christian McCaffrey the highest-paid running back in the NFL last year, they might not have the luxury to invest significant cash into another player at the same position. Which means Mason could leave
As well as Mason ran the ball in 2024, he wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, and the 49ers offense needs one of those to reach its full potential. Expect the 49ers to spend a second- or third-round pick this year on a running back who caught lots of passes in college. Arizona State's Cam Skattebo could be the pick.