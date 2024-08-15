Malik Mustapaha vs. George Odum: Who Starts for the 49ers?
It is unclear who the starting safety for the San Francisco 49ers will be opposite of Ji'Ayir Brown.
Talanoa Hufanga is slated for that role, but there is no telling when he'll be ready and if the 49ers will trot him out immediately. He's having his knee checked up today, so Kyle Shanahan will have an update on it for Friday when he speaks following practice.
As of now, I think it is unlikely Hufanga will be ready by Week 1. That means the 49ers will look to either rookie Malik Mustapha or veteran George Odum. So which of them will end up becoming the starter for the 49ers?
Let's first take a look at what coaches are saying about each player. Starting off with Mustapha, he is surely a player the 49ers would like to see earn the starting job. I'm sure fans would too. It's always exciting to see a new player, especially a rookie, emerge and become impactful.
In the preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, Mustapha showed out. His performance was highlighted on a goal line stand in the middle of the second quarter to prevent the Titans from punching it in on fourth down. That play, and his overall performance, impressed Shanahan.
"The goal line stand was an unbelievable play," said Shanahan. "We had a missed assignment, so we had no edge player. So, he was actually the middle third guy and just filled it real fast in a blink and he knows how to hit. So, it was nice the guy went backwards.
"I loved how he played. You could see how he did it on special teams. He had no hesitation. He's a hitter, but sometimes guys get in that first game and they slow down a little bit and he was the opposite."
If Mustapha wants to be the starter, then impressing Shanahan is exactly where he needs to start. He also needs to impress defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. He too was enamored with the performance that Mustapha put on against the Titans.
“Someone who cut it loose the entire game and played physical," said Sorensen on his assessment of Mustapha. "The stuff that we saw on tape in college, why we loved him, really a violent player. He played smart too, as far as being able to communicate, being in the right spots, that he didn't hesitate and played with the violent finishes that you saw and everyone saw. It was really cool. Really, he had a good game.”
Reading those two quotes alone would make it out that Mustapha is in line to start. However, Odum has been with the 49ers for a couple of years and is entering his third. He is well-versed in the defense and what the 49ers want out of their players. Plus, they typically like to go with the veteran over the rookie.
“He's done a heck of a job. He's gotten the ball a lot," said Sorensen on Odum possibly starting. "I don't rule any competition out or set anything in stone. We do have time left. But G.O. has done an awesome job. All the guys that we have, it's competitive. But G.O. is really, he's gotten better. Like I said, even from last year to this year, from the year before to last year. He continues to grow with his communication, with how he gets the ball and feeling comfortable in our system.”
No decision has been made yet for the 49ers, but I think that Odum is the favorite to be the starter. That all can change, however, in the next two preseason games and with a handful of practices remaining. Mustapha is going to need to show that he can impress in consecutive games and not just one.