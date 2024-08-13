Malik Mustapha Impresses 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan in First Preseason Game
SANTA CLARA -- One of the most impressive players in the 49ers' first preseason game was rookie safety Malik Mustapha.
He made three eye-popping plays. First, he blasted running back Julius Chestnut after a three-yard gain to prevent what could have been a big play. Next, he tackled running back Hassan Haskins for no gain on fourth and 1 to force a turnover on downs. Finally, he destroyed Kearis Jackson during a kick return.
"I loved how he played," said head coach Kyle Shanahan. "You could see how he did it on special teams. He had no hesitation. He's a hitter, but sometimes guys get in that first game and they slow down a little bit and he was the opposite. He showed up on special teams. He showed up on a third and two, they got to our middle third player, which usually is at least an explosive and he met him at three yards, which is huge. The goal line stand was an unbelievable play. We had a missed assignment, so we had no edge player. So, he was actually the middle third guy and just filled it real fast in a blink and he knows how to hit. So, it was nice the guy went backwards.”
The 49ers drafted Mustapha in Round 4 this year with the draft pick they acquired when they traded Trey Lance to the Cowboys. Through two weeks of training camp, Mustapha has played exclusively with the backups, but if he continues to impress, he could become a starter sooner rather than later.