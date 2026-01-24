Why 2025 was an extra significant season for Mac Jones

Regardless of whether he stays or goes, Mac Jones has revitalized his career thanks to the San Francisco 49ers.

Had Jones not filled in for an injured Brock Purdy, the 49ers might have struggled and even faced consecutive losing seasons.

He went 5–3 as the starter, steadying the ship before a playoff run to the Divisional Round.

His contribution as a backup exceeded expectations, and his contract indicates he could remain on the roster in 2026 to fulfill the second year.

"I think this year was just awesome for me to be around these guys, and the coaches, players, everybody," Jones told reporters.

"It was just so fun to get, as I say, the train back on the tracks, and that's what I wanted to do. So I put a lot of good film out there. In a way, I had two seasons in one. I had a season as a starter, kind of, and a season as a backup.

"So it was really good for me. Had a lot of fun and excited for what's next."

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The thought of Jones staying with the 49ers in 2026 would be a sensible option. He’s on a cheap contract, and the environment suits his personality, suggesting that if Purdy were ever injured for an extended period, Jones would be a ready and available option in a system he already has a year of experience in.

"I love everybody here, and it was exciting this year," Jones said. "I felt like every time I came into work, it wasn't work. We're having fun in the quarterback room, in the offensive meeting, on the practice fields. And then, I just carried it into games.

"For me, to have back-to-back years where I played eight games was awesome for me. I feel like that's just, as a backup, sometimes you don't know when your time's gonna be. So, really excited for that opportunity that I had."

Jones’ career could reach greater heights by the end of 2026, as the franchise quarterback he was always touted to be may see opportunities arise in the coming years.

Given his minimal salary hit and the way he helped the 49ers in a season that could have seemed lost in Week 1, it’s clear that real talent is there.

All of Kyle Shanahan’s teams rely on a capable backup quarterback to learn the system and develop into a better player. Just look at Sam Darnold, he’s now set to play in the NFC Championship Game.

