All 49ers

Myles Garrett Requests a Trade, the 49ers Should Make an Offer

Pick up a freaking phone and make an offer.

Grant Cohn

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (not pictured) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (not pictured) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

This is an intriguing opportunity for the 49ers.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett just requested a trade. Because after eight years of playing for a joke of a franchise, Garrett wants to play for a contender. Hard to blame him.

Which brings us back to the 49ers. They've been looking for an edge rusher to complement Nick Bosa since they drafted him in 2019. Garrett would be the ultimate complement in the sense that he's a future Hall of Famer and the best defensive end in the league. Bosa would be his sidekick, not the other way around.

To acquire Garrett, the 49ers probably have to trade the 11th pick in the upcoming draft plus more. Instead, the 49ers simply could draft an edge rusher who would be much younger and cheaper than Garrett, but he wouldn't be as good as Garrett. He was the top pick in the 2017 draft. He's one of the most talented players ever.

And if the 49ers don't get him, you can bet that a contender will. Some team such as the Buffalo Bills or the Washington Commanders. And the likelihood of the 49ers winning a Super Bowl would really plummet.

If the 49ers are serious about winning the Super Bowl, they need to make up ground in their division and their conference. What better way to do that than to trade for one of the best players in the sport?

Pick up a freaking phone and make an offer.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcat.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News