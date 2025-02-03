Myles Garrett Requests a Trade, the 49ers Should Make an Offer
This is an intriguing opportunity for the 49ers.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett just requested a trade. Because after eight years of playing for a joke of a franchise, Garrett wants to play for a contender. Hard to blame him.
Which brings us back to the 49ers. They've been looking for an edge rusher to complement Nick Bosa since they drafted him in 2019. Garrett would be the ultimate complement in the sense that he's a future Hall of Famer and the best defensive end in the league. Bosa would be his sidekick, not the other way around.
To acquire Garrett, the 49ers probably have to trade the 11th pick in the upcoming draft plus more. Instead, the 49ers simply could draft an edge rusher who would be much younger and cheaper than Garrett, but he wouldn't be as good as Garrett. He was the top pick in the 2017 draft. He's one of the most talented players ever.
And if the 49ers don't get him, you can bet that a contender will. Some team such as the Buffalo Bills or the Washington Commanders. And the likelihood of the 49ers winning a Super Bowl would really plummet.
If the 49ers are serious about winning the Super Bowl, they need to make up ground in their division and their conference. What better way to do that than to trade for one of the best players in the sport?
Pick up a freaking phone and make an offer.