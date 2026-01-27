NFL Expert Reveals a Surprising Stat About 49ers TE Jake Tonges
The San Francisco 49ers are incredibly fortunate to have discovered a true gem in tight end Jake Tonges.
But it’s also a strong testament to the organization for developing an undrafted player from the practice squad into one of the most efficient tight ends in the league.
Jake Tonges is far from a one game wonder
From scoring a game-winning touchdown on his very first career reception against eventual Super Bowl participants, the Seattle Seahawks, to totaling 293 yards on 34 receptions from 46 targets with five touchdowns, Tonges has truly been a revelation.
According to NFL reporter Kevin Patra, a statistic highlights just how valuable Tonges has been while filling in for George Kittle during the first part of the season.
"With injuries riddling San Francisco's roster, Kyle Shanahan's offense needed to unearth production from unexpected places. He found it in Tonges. But this was a serious uptick in usage for a player who'd caught zero passes in his career after going undrafted in 2022.
"Niners QBs had a 126.4 passer rating when targeting Tonges in 2025, sixth-best among all TEs with at least 40 targets, per NGS (Next Generation Stats)."
The numbers don’t lie — no matter who’s throwing, Tonges has delivered, which is an impressive accomplishment.
If Jake Tonges stays, he will play a key role in 2026
George Kittle’s devastating Achilles injury was and still is a huge blow for the 49ers heading into the offseason.
Considering their already obvious problems at wide receiver, Kittle, who became second all-time in receptions and is close to second in career yardage records for the Niners, will miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season.
That doesn’t capture Kittle’s all-around abilities. His blocking is second to none, and his presence keeps defenses on edge. Their supposed second option, Luke Farrell, shouldn’t even be in the conversation.
"Given that Kittle is questionable to start the 2026 campaign after suffering a torn Achilles, keeping the restricted free agent around seems like a no-brainer for San Francisco," Patra added.
Even though the 49ers could explore drafting a tight end as a direct replacement for Kittle, Tonges has a strong case for becoming the second option on the depth chart and an important contributor right now.
Every player comes with a price, and the 49ers must be careful not to overpay Tonges as they did with Farrell, especially with so much work still ahead.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal