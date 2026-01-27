NFL Expert Reveals a Surprising Stat About 49ers TE Jake Tonges

The San Francisco 49ers are incredibly fortunate to have discovered a true gem in tight end Jake Tonges.

But it’s also a strong testament to the organization for developing an undrafted player from the practice squad into one of the most efficient tight ends in the league.

Jake Tonges is far from a one game wonder

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) catches the ball for a touchdown being defended by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

From scoring a game-winning touchdown on his very first career reception against eventual Super Bowl participants, the Seattle Seahawks, to totaling 293 yards on 34 receptions from 46 targets with five touchdowns, Tonges has truly been a revelation.

According to NFL reporter Kevin Patra, a statistic highlights just how valuable Tonges has been while filling in for George Kittle during the first part of the season.

"With injuries riddling San Francisco's roster, Kyle Shanahan's offense needed to unearth production from unexpected places. He found it in Tonges. But this was a serious uptick in usage for a player who'd caught zero passes in his career after going undrafted in 2022.

"Niners QBs had a 126.4 passer rating when targeting Tonges in 2025, sixth-best among all TEs with at least 40 targets, per NGS (Next Generation Stats)."

The numbers don’t lie — no matter who’s throwing, Tonges has delivered, which is an impressive accomplishment.

If Jake Tonges stays, he will play a key role in 2026

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

George Kittle’s devastating Achilles injury was and still is a huge blow for the 49ers heading into the offseason.

Considering their already obvious problems at wide receiver, Kittle, who became second all-time in receptions and is close to second in career yardage records for the Niners, will miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season.

That doesn’t capture Kittle’s all-around abilities. His blocking is second to none, and his presence keeps defenses on edge. Their supposed second option, Luke Farrell, shouldn’t even be in the conversation.

"Given that Kittle is questionable to start the 2026 campaign after suffering a torn Achilles, keeping the restricted free agent around seems like a no-brainer for San Francisco," Patra added.

Even though the 49ers could explore drafting a tight end as a direct replacement for Kittle, Tonges has a strong case for becoming the second option on the depth chart and an important contributor right now.

Every player comes with a price, and the 49ers must be careful not to overpay Tonges as they did with Farrell, especially with so much work still ahead.

Read More