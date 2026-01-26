Steve Young Urges the 49ers to Address this Critical Weakness
A recurring theme in Kyle Shanahan’s offenses is a relative lack of investment in the offensive line.
The reality is, the San Francisco 49ers need to start investing in the offensive line. This is the perfect time to start spending the big bucks.
It’s always been an area Shanahan has neglected, as he’s stated before that he doesn’t believe the offensive line needs to be exceptional for a quarterback to thrive in his system.
Steve Young believes the 49ers need to invest heavily
While the 49ers reached the Super Bowl twice during his tenure, former quarterback and legend Steve Young believes this is a critical area that still needs to be addressed. San Francisco ranked 18th in the NFL with a 67.0 team pass-blocking grade in 2025.
Additionally, Trent Williams will be 38 before the start of the season, meaning this could be his final opportunity to secure the Super Bowl ring that has eluded him throughout his career.
"I thought they had some great games this year, but we need to get back to the 2019 offensive line, where they're the best in the league—top three," Young said on Bay Area radio station KNBR.
"It's not fair to say, 'Oh, he's [Williams] going to be the rock of our offensive line,'" Young said. "And so, I think we've got the makings of a great offensive line.
"If quarterback is the position in the NFL that needs to be prioritized, then the offensive line needs to be the second."
There's no better time than to invest in a competent offensive line
The 49ers have fully committed to the Brock Purdy era after signing him to a five-year, $265 million contract last offseason.
Regardless of how one evaluates him as a quarterback, this is the ideal time to surround him with more support. Purdy has already battled a UCL injury in his right elbow and turf toe, two significant injuries early in his career.
Williams won’t be around forever. Although he has stated he plans to play in 2026, he’s a once-in-a-generation talent who probably had his worst year in 2025, though it was still a strong season.
Purdy has proven what a battler he is on the field. He played a key role in leading a depleted offense to a playoff victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions and ultimately took the 49ers to the Super Bowl.
But against the Seattle Seahawks, who went on to the Super Bowl, he struggled to make an impact. This happened twice.
The 49ers need to give him more support.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal