NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Reach for Edge Rusher With 11th Pick

One of the latest mock drafts has the 49ers taking an edge rusher with the 11th pick who I believe would be a reach if they pulled the trigger.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) and Sam Houston State Bearkats offensive lineman Jordan Boatman (70) in action during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
A plethora of mock drafts have been put out into the ether with most of them having the 49ers addressing the trenches with the 11th pick.

Defensive line is where the 49ers could really use the help with an impactful player. All they have now is Nick Bosa and a bunch of fill-ins. They need another dominant there player the most.

Pro Football Network's latest mock draft has the 49ers drafting Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart. Here is their explanation of taking Stewart.

"It has been a tough offseason for the San Francisco 49ers, with several departures and very few high-level additions. The 49ers hope that a combination of fewer injuries and key NFL Draft additions will be enough to drive a return to the playoffs next season.

"The 49ers need to focus on the defense after losing depth at defensive tackle and edge rusher. Shemar Stewart helps fix one of those elements as an exciting pass rusher who is also a stout run defender. He demonstrated his athletic potential at the NFL Scouting Combine, and with further refinement, his ceiling in the NFL is very high."

If the 49ers were to take Stewart with the 11th pick, it would be a reach. I'm not a fan of him being picked so high.

His value is that of a low-end first-round player or even a day-two draft pick. The 49ers cannot take an edge rusher who isn't that dominant in rushing the passer.

The issue with Stewart is he allows offensive linemen to get their hands on him and control too easily. He doesn't have a dominant pass-rushing move either.

He's an edge rusher whose strength is against the run with a lot of improvement needed to rush the passer. If the 49ers wanna back on his future, then by all means draft him.

It's just not wise to take a player who needs more time to grow with the 11th pick. That is reserved for immediate impact players and Stewart is one of them.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

