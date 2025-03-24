NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Reach for Edge Rusher With 11th Pick
A plethora of mock drafts have been put out into the ether with most of them having the 49ers addressing the trenches with the 11th pick.
Defensive line is where the 49ers could really use the help with an impactful player. All they have now is Nick Bosa and a bunch of fill-ins. They need another dominant there player the most.
Pro Football Network's latest mock draft has the 49ers drafting Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart. Here is their explanation of taking Stewart.
"It has been a tough offseason for the San Francisco 49ers, with several departures and very few high-level additions. The 49ers hope that a combination of fewer injuries and key NFL Draft additions will be enough to drive a return to the playoffs next season.
"The 49ers need to focus on the defense after losing depth at defensive tackle and edge rusher. Shemar Stewart helps fix one of those elements as an exciting pass rusher who is also a stout run defender. He demonstrated his athletic potential at the NFL Scouting Combine, and with further refinement, his ceiling in the NFL is very high."
If the 49ers were to take Stewart with the 11th pick, it would be a reach. I'm not a fan of him being picked so high.
His value is that of a low-end first-round player or even a day-two draft pick. The 49ers cannot take an edge rusher who isn't that dominant in rushing the passer.
The issue with Stewart is he allows offensive linemen to get their hands on him and control too easily. He doesn't have a dominant pass-rushing move either.
He's an edge rusher whose strength is against the run with a lot of improvement needed to rush the passer. If the 49ers wanna back on his future, then by all means draft him.
It's just not wise to take a player who needs more time to grow with the 11th pick. That is reserved for immediate impact players and Stewart is one of them.