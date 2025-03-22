All 49ers

NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Oregon DT Derrick Harmon with 11th Pick

Grant Cohn

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) looks for an open receiver as Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) closes in durigt the third quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The weakest position group on the 49ers has to be defensive tackle.

The only starter they have is Jordan Elliott, who shouldn't start. He's a backup rotational player at best. Which means the 49ers are highly likely to draft a defensive tackle with their first-round pick this year.

That's why Yahoo! projects them to draft Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

"The 49ers start to rebuild and reinforce their roster with a pick in the trenches," write Yahoo! Draft analysts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald. "Harmon is equally adept at defending the run and pass, and can be asked to fill a variety of roles along the interior. He would be great in the 49ers' heavy use of twists and stunts, and he gives San Francisco a young player to start replenishing its recently tenacious front."

This would be a good pick.

Harmon has the body type and ability to anchor against double teams and defend the run in the 49ers' Wide 9 defense. In addition, he has the athleticism to push the pocket and disrupt the quarterback. He's similar to two former Oregon defensive tackles who had lots of success on the 49ers -- DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead.

In fact, those are the only two Pro Bowl defensive tackles the 49ers have drafted in the past 30 years. It would make sense for them to take another Oregon product in Round 1.

Another option with the 11th pick would be Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. He might not be as disruptive as a pass rusher as Harmon, but Grant is a better run defender than him.

