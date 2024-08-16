Steve Wilks Didn't Let 49ers CB Deommodore Play Nickel in Super Bowl
The 49ers still haven't gotten over their third Super Bowl loss in a row.
While they should be focused on the upcoming season, they still have an eye toward the past as they try to figure out why they lost to the Chiefs in overtime. Recently, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir went on Richard Sherman's podcast and essentially blamed former defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, whom the 49ers fired shortly after the Super Bowl loss.
"I talked to [Steve] Wilks before the game and I was just telling him how I was feeling," Lenoir said. "Me, I watch a lot of film, so I was just seeing where the ball was going. And I was like, 'It's mainly between the hashes, it's going to the slots.' They don't really got no dominant outside guy, so I was telling him I feel like I should be in the slot this game.
"I'd never question a coach, never question decisions or nothing. That was the only time I came to him and I said that. They have their philosophy and what they felt worked, what was going to work and they made that decision. I was like alright, I'm going to just roll with it, and I'm going to try to do what I can to help us win."
And of course, the 49ers didn't. But it's hard to put all the blame on Wilks. In his defense, the Chiefs slot receiver, Rashee Rice, finished the game with just 39 receiving yards. So Wilks did a pretty good job. And if he would have taken Lenoir's advice and put him in the slot, then Wilks would have had to play Ambry Thomas on the outside in the nickel defense, and Thomas would have found a way to lose the game all by himself. So I have no problem with WIlks' decision.