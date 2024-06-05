The Good and Not So Good from Day 2 of 49ers Minicamp
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished the second and final day of mandatory minicamp. Here's who stood out.
THE GOOD
1. QB Brock Purdy. He's the best player on the field and the leader of the team every day. This new. Last year, Purdy didn't even participate in minicamp -- he still was recovering from elbow surgery. The quarterbacks were Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, which means the leaders of the team were non-quarterbacks. Whichever veteran star was on the practice field that day. Usually Christian McCaffrey. This year, almost all the veteran stars are watching practice while Purdy takes complete ownership of the team, which is exactly what he needs to do. He also plays with more confidence than any 49ers quarterback I've ever seen in practice. Today, he completed a side-arm no-look check down pass to Jordan Mason. That was a pass that Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance or Colin Kaepernick never would have even attempted. Purdy does his job really freaking well, even better than Kyle Shanahan does his.
2. QB Brandon Allen. He completed all of his passes today except one, which Ronnie Bell dropped. Which means Allen should have been perfect. He even completed a pass while rolling to his left, something I hadn't seen him do before. Plus he took all the second-team reps for the second day in a row. The no. 2 quarterback job seems to be his to lose.
3. CB Isaac Yiadom. He started at left cornerback while Charvarius Ward sat out with an injured core muscle, and broke up a pass that was intended for Jauan Jennings. Yiadom clearly is better than Ambry Thomas, Samuel Womack, Darrell Luter Jr. and the 49ers' other outside cornerbacks not named Ward or Deommodore Lenoir.
4. TE Brayden Willis. Caught a 15-yard pass from Brock Purdy while running a deep crossing route during 7-on-7 drills. I'm not sure if Willis can block, but he seems to be the most dynamic receiver of all the tight ends on the team not named George Kittle.
5. RB Jordan Mason. Took most of the first-string running-back reps and caught three check down passes from Brock Purdy, Mason has improved dramatically as a receiver since last year, while Elijah Mitchell still is not a receiving threat. It seems as though Mason finally has surpassed him on the depth chart.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. QB Joshua Dobbs. He completed just one of four passes today, and he overthrew Terique Owens, who was open running deep up the left sideline. Dobbs is smart and athletic, but he clearly is the least accurate quarterback on the team, and that means he might not make it. The 49ers value accuracy above all other quarterback traits.
2. WR Ronnie Bell. Dropped a perfectly thrown pass over the middle from Brandon Allen. Bell is tough, he moves well and gets open, but whenever he gets a chance to catch a ball, he seems to put it on the ground. He's playing his way off the team.
3. CB Darrell Luter Jr. Got beaten easily by Terique Owens who ran a simple fade route up the left sideline. Luter Jr. tried to jam him at the line of scrimmage but whiffed and frantically chased Owens downfield. Fortunately for Luter Jr., Dobbs' pass was way overthrown. Still, Luter Jr. seems like a liability in man-to-man coverage.
4. CB Samuel Womack. Still can't cover anyone.
5. WR Ricky Pearsall. Got targeted twice and caught neither pass. Pearsall is a solid complementary receiver who runs good routes, but he's not dominant like Brandon Aiyuk, who was outstanding as a rookie during minicamp.