Brandon Aiyuk is Absent From 49ers Mandatory Minicamp

Brandon Aiyuk is missing in action on the first day the 49ers hold mandatory minicamp. It was to be expected as Aiyuk is nowhere near close to signing a contract extension.

Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was absent for the first day of San Francisco 49ers mandatory minicamp. Aiyuk's absence is tied to his desire for a contract extension from the 49ers, which has made zero progress so far this offseason.

Until that occurs, it is unlikely that Aiyuk will be seen on the practice field and that includes training camp. As a result of Aiyuk's absence, he is subject to fines for $104,259 over the next three days. It is unlikely that the 49ers exercise their right to fine Aiyuk. Doing so will certainly hurt the relationship and the 49ers have never been inclined to do so.

They fully understand where Aiyuk is coming from as they are all too familiar with this process. Since 2020, the 49ers have dealt with a player who was due for a lucrative extension. They are basically wily veterans with extensions, so nothing will change on how they view Aiyuk because he is missing from minicamp and organized team activities.

"To me it doesn't change at all," said Shanahan on Aiyuk's status with the team. "You find out when guys are in those situations whether they come or not. Some guys come because they wanna avoid a fine and some don't, but regardless it doesn't change anything. When those guys have come, we know what the process is like. We know what the business part is and that's just how they decide they wanna handle it this way."

With Aiyuk, you have to wonder if he is a little ticked off. He is forced to sit in the waiting room as he watches his wide receiver peers across the league get extended. He even has to watch his teammates, Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey, get what they are looking for before he does.

The time to panic isn't there yet until some time in training camp is missed. That is when you have to fear Aiyuk falling into the same boat as Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa have in the last two years when their seasons started off sluggishly because of negotiations.

These next two months are going to be telling with where negotiations stand between Aiyuk and the 49ers.

