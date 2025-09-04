Week 1 Against Seahawks is Intensifying After 49ers Star Player's Comments
Not much ever has to be said to intensify the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.
The heated rivalry between these two divisional teams is extensive. It doesn't matter what regime either team is under. The 49ers and Seahawks will always have a strong rivalry, with a notable buildup to their games.
However, one 49ers star player made some comments on Wednesday that are intensifying Week 1 against the Seahawks. That player is none other than newly named captain Deommodore Lenoir.
Deommodore Lenoir is bringing the heat
It's no secret that Lenoir hates the Seahawks. Every time the 49ers would face them, Lenoir would end up in a little tussle, and it was typically with D.K. Metcalf.
"Every time we play them, first play he always came at me," said Lenoir. "I knew what type of game it was going to be. I'm hoping that happens, they try to come at me and do the aggressive chastizing I guess.
"But that was just what I was expecting when he played. I knew he was going to do that all of the time. That was his thing, but this week we're gonna feel it out. We're gonna feel it out to see how they're coming."
It wouldn't be surprising if Lenoir gets into it with another Seahawks receiver, now that Metcalf is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the offseason, Lenoir and Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were going back and forth on social media.
Don't be surprised if both of these players get into it early in the game. It may not even be with Smith-Njigba. Lenoir is looking forward to going against any of Seattle's receivers.
"Without my fellow friend DK," Lenoir said sarcastically, "they're a good group of receivers with the addition of [Cooper] Kupp and JSN [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] over there. They got some confidence over there. I feel like on Sunday it's going to be a very fun game."
Lenoir is like a caged warrior who cannot wait to be unleashed in battle. It's not only because it's Week 1 of the regular season, but to do it against the Seahawks makes it special.
This is what makes divisional matchups so great. The intensity that Lenoir is bringing and exuding in his comments only makes for Sunday's NFC West showdown a must-watch.
"Literally, this whole offseason has been about Seattle," Lenoir said. "So, I've got to back it up. I'm ready."