49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir Shades Jaxon Smith-Njigba Amid Seahawks' WR Shakeup
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is not happy to hear about the Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver shuffle, which saw the team on Wednesday part ways with longtime wideout Tyler Lockett and star receiver D.K. Metcalf request a trade.
Speaking on Instagram Live, Lenoir specifically complained about Metcalf's possible departure, which, to hear him tell it, makes his job defending against one of the Niners' biggest rivals much less exciting. But as he explained that, Jaxon Smith-Njigba—now presumably Seattle's WR1—caught a few strays.
"Y'all cannot leave DK leave," Lenoir said in the video. "Y'all can't do that. How am I gonna have fun out there? Njigba, he be crying all day. He cry. That's all he do is cry. 'Ref, he holding! He holding, ref! Oh no, don't hurt me!' Crybaby," the corner continued in presumably an impression of Smith-Njigba.
"Bro, I'm not worried about JSN," Lenoir went on. "I'm not. He know that."
After shading JSN, Lenoir then turned the focus of his message back to Metcalf.
"We can't let you leave, bro," he said. "Unless you want to be a Niner. Unless you want to be a Niner, that's the only way. But then again, I like going against you. ... It low key had me mad when I just got that text in the morning. What you talkin' 'bout, he about to leave Seattle? It got me hot."
The corner also shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).
Though Metcalf's impending departure is notable, it's not totally shocking; rumors circulated last fall that the Seahawks could trade the 27-year-old receiver, though a deal never materialized.