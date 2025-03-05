49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir Shades Jaxon Smith-Njigba Amid Seahawks' WR Shakeup

#49ers Deommodore Lenoir went on IG Live to react to DK Metcalf trade request and called out #Seahawks WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba 👀



“Y’all cannot let DK (Metcalf) Leave. How am I going to have fun out there? Njigba he be crying all day. That’s all he do is cry…Crybaby.” pic.twitter.com/jwf8iGI0IO