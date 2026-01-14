3 Reasons the 49ers Will be Better Against Seattle Than in Week 18

It’s not too common that a team gets a chance to avenge a brutal loss, but that’s exactly what the San Francisco 49ers are getting.

They will face the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff round with an opportunity to avenge their Week 18 defeat. This time, it will be in Seattle and with higher stakes.

Defeating the Seahawks will not be easy, especially since it’s been only two weeks since both teams faced each other. Not much has changed, except that the Seahawks are rested and at home.

But on the contrary, there are three reasons things will be different for the 49ers against Seattle. It should significantly factor into a stronger showing this time than two weeks ago.

Trent Williams is back

The 49ers didn’t have Trent Williams last time around, but they will this time. He was desperately missed in the last game.

Facing Seattle is extremely physical, and the 49ers did it without their most physical player. It’s no wonder their offensive line was getting moved with ease.

With Williams back, it won’t be as easy for the Seahawks. The running game should be able to gain some traction with Williams back, and the passing game should have a little more life.

That’s how impactful Williams is. His presence alone is a boost, especially on the left side of the formation. The downside is that the 49ers will be without George Kittle, so they can’t match Seattle’s aggressiveness.

Marques Sigle is better than Ji’Ayir Brown

There’s no reason the 49ers should keep rookie Marques Sigle on the sidelines. He’s clearly one of the best 11 defensive players in their nickel formation.

Ji’Ayir Brown missed the first practice of the week with a hamstring injury. It’s unlikely he plays, given how tricky and brutal hamstring injuries are, especially as a defensive back.

Even if Brown were healthy, he needs to cede snaps to Sigle. In fact, he should be benched in favor of Sigle. What the rookie demonstrated last week against the Eagles was astonishing.

He popped off the screen positively, which you haven’t been able to say about any of the 49ers’ safeties. Sigle gives the 49ers the speed, physicality, and acumen to boost their defense to present challenges for Seattle’s offense.

Eric Kendricks is better than Tatum Bethune

What a game Eric Kendricks had against the Eagles, and it goes beyond his game-winning pass breakup play. He was everywhere. He played exactly how a middle linebacker should.

Kendricks is in line to get his second consecutive start with Tatum Bethune out. He didn’t face the Seahawks last time until Bethune went out in the middle of the game.

It may be a small sample size, but Kendricks is better than Bethune. And Bethune hasn’t been bad. It’s just that Kendricks is an upgrade, which will help provide a difference from the last matchup with Seattle.

