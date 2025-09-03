Deommodore Lenoir Receives a Great Honor From the 49ers
Deommodore Lenoir is undeniably the third-best player on the San Francisco 49ers' defense.
There is no other player better than him until you get to Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. He's also one of the most tenured players on the defense.
With so many rookies and second-year players, it's catapulted Lenoir as a veteran. That's usually not a term given to a player entering his fifth season.
But the way the roster was built, it has defaulted Lenoir as a veteran. That is why the 49ers gave Lenoir a great honor that he is surely feeling ecstatic over.
Deommodore Lenoir Receives a Great Honor From the 49ers
The 49ers named Lenoir as one of their eight captains, replacing Deebo Samuel. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that at his press conference on Wednesday.
Lenoir joins Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Bosa, and Warner as a captain. He's the only new captain the 49ers named, and it's his first year even being named one.
To be named a captain is always a great honor. The way the 49ers do it is through votes, with the occasional meddling from Shanahan.
Lenoir being named is recognition from his peers. He has to be feeling the love right now to know he has that respect and the privilege to wear the giant "C" on his chest.
It's also a no-brainer to make Lenoir a captain. He's the most tenured defensive back who's been with the 49ers. The closest one, noteworthy at least, is Ji'Ayir Brown.
He, of course, wasn't sniffing a captain's honor. Lenoir has to be the guy since he is the third-best player on the 49ers' defense.
It works out perfectly. Now, the 49ers have a high-level player who is tenured and a captain in every area. Bosa anchors the defensive line, Warner with the linebackers, and Lenoir in the secondary.
It's a solid layout to have captains. That's kind of how the 49ers have it on offense. Although you could argue they have a little too many captains on offense with five.
But it's also tough to deny one or two of the offensive players named as captains. Stardom and tenure play a significant role in why they are all named it.
The players named as captains are also depicting who the core players are on the team. So long as their captains are healthy, the 49ers will be strong in 2025.