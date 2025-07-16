What the 49ers Could Receive by Trading Jauan Jennings
In six days, the San Francisco 49ers will fully open training camp.
That means the 49ers have six days to extend wide receiver Jauan Jennings before his contract dispute becomes a distraction.
The alternative would be that the 49ers trade him, which is what Jennings wants. Usually, the 49ers don’t oblige a player with their trade demands involving a contract dispute.
The moment they do that, it would set a bad precedent moving forward. However, Jennings was probably going to play out the final year of his contract and walk away as a free agent regardless.
The 49ers may be going that route. If they are, then a trade isn’t impossible, even if they say they aren’t going to.
Why let Jennings walk away for nothing when you can send him packing for something?
He already has reportedly drawn interest from a few teams, so there is a trade market for him. The 49ers could get some nice value for a player who was likely gonna leave after the season, but what is his value?
What the 49ers could receive by trading Jennings is a fourth-round pick. That feels like where his value is based on a few factors.
The first is that he is a solid receiver who can be an offense’s No. 2. Now, that should make him more than a fourth-round value.
But Jennings has only put up one impressive season, and he will be due for a new contract with whoever lands him. So, his value can be as high as a third-round pick.
But because there’s a contract extension is needed to be given, his value drops a round. This also happened with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel during their “extend me or trade me” sagas.
It’s the contract extension factor that will always restrict a team from netting a player’s full value.
In this case, the 49ers will be looking at no higher than a fourth-round pick. Another reason why a fourth is the highest the 49ers can get is because of where the NFL season is at.
Training camp is about to kick off, which means time is running out for Jennings to get integrated with his new team.
It makes no sense for other teams to give the 49ers a fairly weighted draft pick like a fourth-rounder if Jennings isn’t going to be impactful until midseason because he wasn’t acquired in a timely fashion.
So, that also can take a stab at his trade value. Of course, all it takes is for one desperate wide receiver-needy team, like the Cleveland Browns, to be unfazed by all of that.
They can see Jennings as an immediate impact player who can boost their offense, which is better than what some teams can get in the fourth round.
The obvious downside to trading Jennings is that the 49ers hurt themselves this season. A draft pick now does nothing for them until next year, especially a fourth if that is what they could get.