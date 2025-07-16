All 49ers

What the 49ers Could Receive by Trading Jauan Jennings

Examining what Jauan Jennings' trade value is.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts in the first half prior to being ejected from the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts in the first half prior to being ejected from the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

In six days, the San Francisco 49ers will fully open training camp. 

That means the 49ers have six days to extend wide receiver Jauan Jennings before his contract dispute becomes a distraction. 

The alternative would be that the 49ers trade him, which is what Jennings wants. Usually, the 49ers don’t oblige a player with their trade demands involving a contract dispute. 

The moment they do that, it would set a bad precedent moving forward. However, Jennings was probably going to play out the final year of his contract and walk away as a free agent regardless. 

The 49ers may be going that route. If they are, then a trade isn’t impossible, even if they say they aren’t going to.

Why let Jennings walk away for nothing when you can send him packing for something?  

He already has reportedly drawn interest from a few teams, so there is a trade market for him. The 49ers could get some nice value for a player who was likely gonna leave after the season, but what is his value? 

What the 49ers could receive by trading Jennings is a fourth-round pick. That feels like where his value is based on a few factors. 

The first is that he is a solid receiver who can be an offense’s No. 2. Now, that should make him more than a fourth-round value.

But Jennings has only put up one impressive season, and he will be due for a new contract with whoever lands him. So, his value can be as high as a third-round pick.

But because there’s a contract extension is needed to be given, his value drops a round. This also happened with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel during their “extend me or trade me” sagas.

It’s the contract extension factor that will always restrict a team from netting a player’s full value. 

In this case, the 49ers will be looking at no higher than a fourth-round pick. Another reason why a fourth is the highest the 49ers can get is because of where the NFL season is at. 

Training camp is about to kick off, which means time is running out for Jennings to get integrated with his new team.

It makes no sense for other teams to give the 49ers a fairly weighted draft pick like a fourth-rounder if Jennings isn’t going to be impactful until midseason because he wasn’t acquired in a timely fashion. 

So, that also can take a stab at his trade value. Of course, all it takes is for one desperate wide receiver-needy team, like the Cleveland Browns, to be unfazed by all of that. 

They can see Jennings as an immediate impact player who can boost their offense, which is better than what some teams can get in the fourth round. 

The obvious downside to trading Jennings is that the 49ers hurt themselves this season. A draft pick now does nothing for them until next year, especially a fourth if that is what they could get.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News