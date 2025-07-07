The 49ers' Top Five Critical Question Marks Entering 2025
There are handful of question marks on the San Francisco 49ers.
However, there are five critical ones that will determine whether or not they are successful. Here are the 49ers' top five critical question marks entering 2025.
Christian McCaffrey
Arguably, the top question mark on the 49ers in 2025 is Christian McCaffrey. Now, McCaffrey claims that he is fully fit, and Kyle Shanahan has said he looks as healthy as can be.
But if there's anything the 49ers and McCaffrey have taught everyone, it's not to fully believe them. For all anyone knows, McCaffrey will struggle with his health after being plagued with bilateral Achilles tendinitis.
His knee injury, which ended his 2024 season, could also pop up, who knows? The point is that he's a huge question mark in terms of durability. And if he is durable, what level of player will he be?
Trent Williams
The second, and arguably the other top question mark on the 49ers, is Trent Williams. He was one giant question mark for the bulk of the offseason until he was finally seen at OTAs.
There was a possibility that 2024 was the last anyone had seen of Williams on a football field. But now he is locked into 2025, which is excellent for the 49ers. However, there's no telling how he will hold up.
Unlike McCaffrey, the question mark for Williams largely resides with his health. It's no secret that he misses at least a few games every year, but is his body in a more susceptible state for injuries now?
It would make sense given his age and how long it took for his ankle injury that ended his 2024 season to recover. So, is Williams' availability in 2025 going to be scarce?
Wide Receivers
Where do I begin? You can pick any name at random for the 49ers' wide receiver position because there are multiple questions, but let's start with the obvious -- Brandon Aiyuk.
There's no telling when he will be active and how his lower body will hold up, so that's the start of it. And if he does prove sturdy, will he return to form? Or be a shell of himself?
After Aiyuk is Ricky Pearsall. He has had an unfortunate start to his career, and it's continuing this offseason. His hamstrings keep letting him down, which is placing him close to injury-prone territory.
Expectations for him are huge in 2025, so can he stay fit? And then live up to his first-round value? Lastly, who will step up among Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, and others? A lot of questions reside in this position.
Defensive Line
It's only natural that the area relying on a trio of rookies is one of the five biggest question marks. Let's start with the lightest one -- Mykel Williams.
He should be able to give an instant boost to the run defense, while he ascends as a pass rusher throughout the season. But the pass-rushing impact is his biggest question mark.
After him are Alfred Collins and C.J. West. Collins has been dealing with an injury, so he hasn't even participated in practices yet. West reportedly looks good, but you never know with rookies.
And then there's Bryce Huff, whom the 49ers are expecting amazing things out of. Can he live up to his hype and be the second-best edge rusher they've had since Dee Ford?
Brock Purdy
Last but not least is the quarterback fresh off a contract extension. Brock Purdy is coming off a down year in 2024 and needs to bounce back in 2025.
It was easily the worst season of his career since he became the starter. Now that he's been paid, he cannot replicate the season he just had.
He needs to get closer to, or better yet, ascend the version of himself from 2023. Right now, the 49ers still have a lot of talent on offense, but that won't last once Purdy's contract kicks in.
Will he be, or is he more of the quarterback from 2024? Or was that simply an off year, and he's more of the quarterback from 2023?