How Jauan Jennings is Testing the 49ers' Owners with his Ultimatum
It's almost like we've seen this before.
This is the second year in a row that a 49ers wide receiver wants to be traded or paid. Last season, it was Brandon Aiyuk who went on a social media tirade demanding to get what he wanted. This season, it's Jauan Jennings, but the good news is, the 49ers have more than enough cap room to pay him. But will they?
The 49ers' primary owners, the Yorks, recently sold a small stake of the franchise to families around the Bay Area. This came during a time when the 49ers had lowered their payroll massively. This naturally led to plenty of questions about how committed the Yorks are to winning in the NFL, especially since they've been spending big money on one of their soccer clubs, Leeds United.
Now, Jauan Jennings gets to test that loyalty to winning. Countless fans are sitting on both sides. One being, "I don't want to pay a player that is threatening a trade," the other being "pay the man". It's easy to be stuck on one side, especially given all of the contract negotiations in years past. This one seems rather simple in my eyes.
The 49ers have a thin wide receiver room this season. Brandon Aiyuk suffered a terrible knee injury last season, and his current return timeline is somewhat unknown. Aiyuk could suit up in Week 1, or it could be even later, around Week 4. Other than Aiyuk and Jennings, there isn't much on this team. Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins could be the next young guys in line, but it isn't easy to assume they will all become focal pieces in the offense when we already know Jennings is.
Even if you assume those young guys will perform this season, it's still hard to comprehend why the 49ers would be unwilling to pay Jennings anywhere from $12 million to $15 million. Jennings has proven he's not just a glue guy. He is beloved by the team and consistently performs in every aspect of his game. Whether you look at his pass-catching numbers or watch film on his blocking prowess, he deserves the money, and the Niners need him.
Jennings has to be given his props for the timing of this request; it's the most opportune time possible. Questions around Aiyuk's health have been lingering for a while now, the Niners finally have plenty of cap space to make it work, and the Yorks commitment to winning seems unknown at times.
To me, the answer is simple. Pay the man. Don't overpay the man, but anywhere in the $12 million to $15 million range is perfect for a player of his caliber. Think of it like this, instead of paying him Kendrick Bourne money, you're giving him Jerry Jeudy money. I certainly think he's closer to Jeudy than Bourne. If the Niners don't want to play ball with him, I'd anticipate less from the offense and questions to the ownership/front offices on how much they want to win.
