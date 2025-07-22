4 takeaways from Ben Johnson's first Chicago Bears training camp press conference
We've finally made it through the offseason, Chicago Bears fans. Training camp is here.
But before the players take the field, head coach Ben Johnson had to take to the podium to meet with the media. He fielded a range of questions about everything from who's going to be fighting for the starting left tackle job to what his team's overall identity will be this season.
Here are four things Bears fans need to know about Johnson's vision for the 2025 season.
1. These are no longer the Matt Eberflus Bears
If there's one concept that summarizes the ineptitude of the previous coaching regime, it was the 2-0-0 Club. This club was a concept that Matt Eberflus, a defensive head coach, preached to his quarterbacks: end every game with 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and 0 sacks.
To be frank, that's a cowardly way of coaching, and it takes away from special quarterbacks what makes them special in the first place.
It has been argued that Eberflus coached the aggression out of Justin Fields by pushing this concept, leading to Fields' failure in Chicago, and it appeared that Williams was heading down the same path.
Enter Ben Johnson. When asked about the identity he envisions for his team, he had two words for the offense: explosive and detailed. This is exactly what you want to hear from a modern NFL coach. You win football games in 2025 with an explosive offense. The downside of this concept is that it leaves the door open to turnovers, but that's acceptable. As long as the good outweighs the bad (that's where attention to detail comes in), a team can overcome the occasional turnover.
That's what Eberflus refused to understand, and that's why he became the first Bears head coach to be fired midseason.
2. No more square pegs into round holes
Bears fans can breathe a collective sigh when they hear that Ben Johnson will be tailoring certain offensive concepts to the strengths of his players rather than trying to force the players to completely change the way they play. If it sounds like that's a low bar to clear, well, that's just the state of Chicago Bears coaching for the last decade and a half.
Johnson mentioned that he's still tinkering with how his offense will look in 2025, that he needs to see how his players perform in padded practices and in joint practice session before he can make final decisions on certain details. What a breath of fresh air in the Windy City.
3. There is no daylight between Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams
"We're ready to go. The governor's off." This was probably Johnson's best quote of the afternoon, and it was in response to his relationship with his quarterback and how they communicate both on and off the field. This is precisely what Bears fans want to hear as we head into training camp. Williams was at his best in college when he was in an aggressive, innovative offense, and that's what Johnson brings to the table.
If all goes as it should in 2025, this is going to be one of the more special head coach-quarterback relationships in the NFL.
4. Colston Loveland will get his chance to feast
For a moment, Johnson appeared absolutely giddy when asked about Colston Loveland. After confirming that Loveland will be ready to go for training camp (following a brief ramp-up period), Johnson praised the rookie's work ethic, saying, "I don’t think there’s a guy I saw in this building more this summer than him."
There's a lot of hype for Loveland in the Bears fanbase, and fans may want to tap the brakes just a bit. Rookie tight ends tend to struggle greatly as they make the college-to-pros transition, and Loveland will likely be no different. However, it sounds like Johnson is itching to see what Loveland can do, and if the rookie blows him away in camp and the preseason, he could very soon move up the depth chart.