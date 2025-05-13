Chicago Bears rookie Colston Loveland gives epic answer to describe his skill set
When the Chicago Bears selected former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, visions of what Ben Johnson could do with the 6-foot-6 passing-game mismatch began dancing in Bears fans' heads.
Loveland ascended to the top of the 2025 Draft tight end rankings because of his rare blend of size, athleticism, and acumen as a route-runner. He'll offer a unique target for quarterback Caleb Williams, who, along with fellow rookie Luther Burden III, should give the Bears one of the most exciting offenses in the NFC.
Loveland will be a big part of that, even if his role is still somewhat undefined.
The Chicago Bears will deploy two tight end sets, something Ben Johnson had a propensity for doing with the Detroit Lions, and Loveland is ready for any responsibility thrown his way.
Colston Loveland says he can 'do it all'
“I mean, I think I can do it all,” Loveland said during an appearance on the Mully & Haugh show. "Obviously, got a lot of room for improvement in all parts of my game. I guess you can take it however you want to take it when people say it’s a receiver in a tight end’s body. I think my route running, separation is very good, but needs improvement for sure. I think in the run game, just consistency. There’s good stuff on tape. But we’re at the higher level now, so things are turned up a notch. So, I just got to continue to work on my craft, get better and lean on the vets around me to get better.”
Loveland won't be expected to "do it all," especially not with veteran tight end Cole Kmet on the roster. In fact, Loveland could have a slow assimilation into the Bears' offense, especially since he's missing valuable on-field reps as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.
But one thing is abundantly clear: the Bears have high hopes for how Loveland can transform Williams and Chicago's passing game. And whether it's early in the 2025 season or takes some time to get going, there's no doubt he'll get every opportunity to prove he was worthy of being a top-10 pick.