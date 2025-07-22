Bears say Braxton Jones is ready to compete at training camp
Bears tackle Braxton Jones will apparently avoid the physically unable to perform list and can start practicing at training camp, although he may need a "ramping up" period first.
Coach Ben Johnson and GM Ryan Poles met with media Wednesday and it was revealed their left tackle starter would not be designated unable to practice after ankle surgery he had late last season
It simply wasn't enough time for full rehab and recovery for Jones during OTAs. He did not work out with the team on the field at all throughout OTAs and minicamp but was present and seen occasionally watching practice or in the weight room. Now there will be a three-way starting battle.
"We' re reallly excited to see how this thing goes through the rest of camp," Johnson said
The rehab work he did and the extra time since the end of OTAs apparently helped him to be ready.
Jones is in the final year of his rookie contract.
Poles revealed cornerback Jaylon Johnson has a leg injury suffered in his training and it was the reason he went on the non-football injury list earlier this week.
With Jones ready, it will be a three-way competition with second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo and second-year tackle Kiran Amegadjie.
"I can't tell you I've been through a three-man race before," Johnson said. "So each play is going to be evaluated and they've got to take full advantage of each opportunity they get."
Amegadjie and Trapilo will get to start on even footing with the veteran in Johnson's eyes, although no groundwork for the actual competition was described.
"I would like to think his (Jones') experience will help him but we're coming in with blank slates right now," Johnson said. "And so just because a guy has played and another guy hasn't in this league. We're going to let the competition play out and we'll see where it goes."
The two younger players both were at this position throughout the offseason work.
Darnell Wright will remain at right tackle, Johnson said.
At 6-foot-8, 312 pounds, Trapilo seems like an ideal left tackle but played most of his snaps in college at right tackle.
Amegadjie, who missed all of last year's offseason and even training camp due to a quad surgery, had a rough baptism to the NFL.
He finally got on the field without preparation and had 126 plays, receiving a Pro Football Focus ranking of 135th out of 140 tackles in 2024.
Amegadjie, a Hinsdale Central product, played at FCS school Yale and essentially had just one year's worth of starting tackle experience there before coming to the Bears as a third-round pick.
