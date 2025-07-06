Caleb Williams spotted with former teammates at beach on 4th of July weekend
More than any other professional sports league in North America, the NFL is a constant source of activity even during the offseason. With the way league commissioner Roger Goodell has aggressively marketed what were once mundane activities like the draft or the start of free agency, fans and analysts can get their football fix in just about every week on the calendar.
But the players themselves need some well-earned time away from football, and they get that during the month of July. There's typically a six-week break between the end of OTAs and minicamps and the start of training camp, and it's during this time that you often see players on vacations with family, friends, or even going on solitary 'darkness retreats,' if they wish.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is no different. He was spotted in Newport Beach this weekend with two former teammates, USC wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Kyron Hudson. In a picture posted to social media, Williams is seen with the two Trojans at the popular vacation spot less than an hour away from campus, as well as a few police officers and what appears to be a Chicago sports fan wearing a Cubs 'W' hat.
Not surprisingly, given the brutal nature of Williams' rookie year, this is not his first vacation this offseason. He took a solo trip to Copenhagen in February, where he gave an insightful interview to Esquire magazine, and just last month he was seen in Europe again, this time at a fashion show in Paris with his former and once again girlfriend, Alina Thyregod.
After taking 68 sacks behind a shoddy offensive line while faced with a revolving door of ineffective coaches, it's no wonder that Williams needed to take so many vacations. Hopefully, he's getting his mind and body right for the upcoming season, because expectations for him in Year 2 are sky-high, especially with new head coach Ben Johnson and a massively improved O-line.
As if that's not enough pressure, there's also the expectation that Williams' improvement should be immediate and substantial, which is made complicated not only by the fact that most NFL offenses take a week or two to find their footing in the regular season, but also by Chicago's schedule. They open the season on Monday Night Football, playing for the entire country and facing off against the dreaded Minnesota Vikings defense, led by hyperaggressive defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
So enjoy your time soaking up the sun in California, Caleb. Pretty soon you'll hardly have a chance to catch your breath.