Caleb Williams ranked among the league's top quarterbacks in one important attribute
There is no quarterback in the NFL who is facing more pressure in the upcoming 2025 season than Caleb Williams. When he was selected first overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft, many fans and analysts expected him to immediately end Chicago's quarterback curse. Instead, the season went off the rails after a brutal Week 8 loss on a Hail Mary attempt by the Washington Commanders, resulting in the historic in-season firing of head coach Matt Eberflus.
Make no mistake, Williams had himself a good season and seems to be on the cusp of a major breakout. He just didn't have the kind of history-making rookie season that fans were hoping for. As such, it's become easy to forget how much good Williams showed on the field in 2024. One NFL analyst, however, hasn't forgotten.
On the Friday edition of the Good Morning Football show, the panel was asked to name the three quarterbacks with the strongest arms in the NFL. Josh Allen was, of course, a popular answer, but Kyle Brandt made what was to some a surprising pick when he listed Caleb Williams at #3.
Of course, Bears fans wouldn't find this surprising. In fact, Brandt is right on the money on this one. Williams' arm strength was one of his biggest selling points when he entered the 2024 NFL Draft, and that has held up at the professional level. And arm strength isn't just about being able to throw the deep ball, either. It includes how much velocity a quarterback can put on the ball.
For an example, check out the first throw from this below video.
There are not many quarterbacks in the NFL who can make that throw. Most quarterbacks would be told not to attempt it. But Williams can put such power behind the ball that even when the nearest defender makes the right read and jumps the route, he can't get there in time. The ball is delivered safely to Keenan Allen, just outside the fingertips of the defender.
Here's one more look at Williams' incredible arm talent, this one coming against the Detroit Lions.
This one is even more impressive than the last because Williams drives this ball to Rome Odunze, who is about 20 yards downfield and absolutely blanketed by the coverage, while on the move to his left. Remember, Williams is right-handed, so throwing on the move to his left severely limits how much power he can generate from his lower half; this throw is 100% arm strength.
No problem for a talent like Williams. The ball beats the defender and the Bears pick up a first down.
Hopefully, the 2025 season sees everything else come together for Williams and the Bears. His poor performances from a season ago are excused by a bad offensive line and incompetent coaching. Both issues have been fixed. Williams has the talent to be an elite passer in this league; he just has to go out on the field and prove it.