Ranking 4 most important games on the Chicago Bears' 2025 schedule
At long last, the 2025 NFL schedule is here and we can finally start to get a good feel for how the season might go for the Chicago Bears. Starting with a primetime home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and ending with the Detroit Lions coming to Soldier Field, the Bears are primed for a legendary season, but only if they live up to the hype.
Obviously, every game of a 17-game season is important, but which matchups will be critical for the Bears if they're going to have a successful season?
Let's rank them.
4. Week 1 vs Minnesota Vikings
In 2024, the Bears came out flat. They beat the Titans at home but looked ugly doing it. They can't allow that kind of slow start again. With all the upgrades to the coaching staff and roster, results are expected, and those need to be immediate, especially when they'll be playing on Monday Night Football.
This is the game that will set the tone for the entire season. An ugly loss here will be tough to come back from. A dominant win, however, will set them up nicely.
3. Week 6 at Washington Commanders
Not to count chickens before they hatch, but the Bears have a real shot of going into their Week 5 bye with no more than one loss. Coming out of the bye, they have to travel to FedEx Field to face the Washington Commanders, the same team and place that broke Chicago's back last year and kickstarted a 10-game losing streak.
The Bears must have their revenge here against the Commanders. A win here, over a team that many have called (somewhat prematurely) a Super Bowl contender, would give them some serious momentum.
2. Week 14 at Green Bay Packers
It feels like a copout to list the Packers as a 'must-win' game for the Bears, but given the tradition of the rivalry, they have to be included. Caleb Williams is currently 1-0 at Lambeau Field, and it would be great for the Bears-Packers rivalry if he could extend that to 2-0. A win here would also give the Bears their first winning streak against their archrival since 2007 and could be pivotal in a playoff race.
1. Week 18 vs Detroit Lions
Give credit to the NFL schedule makers; they set the table beautifully for an all-time great NFC North showdown in Week 18. If all goes according to plan for the Chicago Bears, their high-powered offense and capable defense will propel them to a double-digit win season and place them right in the thick of the NFC North division race.
And it could all culminate here in a Week 18 home game against the defending division champs, the Detroit Lions. You can almost see it now, a light flurry of snow from grey skies over Soldier Field, breaths steaming out of facemasks on a cold January day, as two of the best teams in the conference compete for the division crown.
The NFL has to be hoping and praying they get this scenario just as much as Bears fans are.