Caleb Williams' European Vacation Excites Social Media
About this time last year a Bears player's European vacation generated a great deal of fan response on social media, though it wasn't exactly all positive.
That was Chase Claypool and Paris modeling school.
Very little the wide receiver did seemed to please Bears fans, on or off the field. Now he's in Buffalo and trying to restart his career after it went nowhere in Miami. The Bears had traded him there for a seventh-round pick last season.
Fast forward to today and the European vacation for a different Bears player is meeting with a bit more favorable response.
Caleb Williams has been detected at the Louis Vuitton SS24 Men's Show in Paris with his Danish girlfriend, Alina Thyregod.
Thyregod is a former girlfriend from Gonzaga College High School
On the Pivot Podcast earlier this offseason he said "She is from Europe, Danish. She moved from DC because her dad had a job in DC.
"I met her at the end of her tenure. We dated a little bit. Then we ended it."
He added, "Kept in strong communication throughout four years. We're back dating again."
Some tweets by Williams with Thyregod in them prior to the draft hinted at their relationship, and then she accompanied him to the draft with his family.
Williams has only brief period for has vacation as he left quarterback school at Halas Hall last week and rookies are due back on July 16, prior to the July 20 start to practices.
He has said he plans to get together with other players for workouts in the offseason and there have been reports some of those workouts could include 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Colts QB Anthony Richardson.
As of Wednesday, Williams, Bears receiver Rome Odunze, Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr., Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner, Bengals tackle Amarius Mims and 49ers receiver Ricky Piersall are the only unsigned first-round draft picks according to NFL.com. Williams had worked out with Purdy and former Bears backup Nathan Peterman prior to the draft.
