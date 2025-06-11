Pro Football Focus 2025 All-Breakout Team features two high-profile Chicago Bears
It's only June, but the hype that's building around the Chicago Bears is already palpable. Yes, many times over the last decade, the Bears have been built up to be a playoff team only to come out and fall flat on their faces, but these Bears are not your father's Bears. Everything about this team feels different, and the NFL world is taking notice.
In their annual NFL All-Breakout Team listings, Pro Football Focus has included not one but two Chicago Bears, both from the 2024 NFL Draft class: quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Rome Odunze.
While Caleb Williams' rookie season wasn't bad (he finished with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions), it did feel underwhelming, especially since the rudderless Bears were cycling through coaches and coordinators and lost 10 games in a row. Now with Ben Johnson running the show and with a vastly improved offensive line, Williams is primed for a huge breakout year, making his inclusion in PFF's list a no-brainer.
The case for Rome Odunze is a little more complex. Despite finishing with over 700 receiving yards, it felt like he left a lot of meat on the bone. Several times throughout the season, he did not seem to be on the same page as Williams, resulting in missed opportunities for explosive plays. We may never know where the fault lay, whether with Odunze, Williams, or one of the three different offensive coordinators Chicago employed in 2024, but it was a major problem that held the passing game back.
His inclusion in PFF's All-Breakout Team is justified by much the same reasoning as Caleb Williams. For Odunze, PFF writes: "With Keenan Allen leaving Chicago, Odunze should garner even more targets than his 96 a season ago. The same adages about Williams in the Bears’ new-look offense also apply to Odunze. With a more stable infrastructure, better quarterback play and play-caller who knows how to get his top weapons the ball, Odunze should look more like the superstar we saw at Washington."
If all three of those conditions are met in 2025, the stable infastructure, better quarterback play, and a better play-caller, then even the most optimistic Bears fan is probably not high enough on Odunze's potential. He has all the ingredients to be among the league's most elite receivers; it's up to him now to prove it on the field.