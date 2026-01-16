ESPN analyst makes shocking 2026 MVP prediction for Bears' Caleb Williams

Difficult to fathom that it was this season - yes, the 2025 season - that critics of the Chicago Bears were ready call Ben Johnson a bad hire, fire general manager Ryan Poles and throw quarterback Caleb Williams on the "bust" pile.

Now, with the Bears preparing to host the Los Angeles Rams in a Divisional Round playoff game and only two wins from the Super Bowl, those critics have vanished. So has room on the Bears' bandwagon.

MORE: Was Caleb Williams 4th-down throw to help beat Packers the best pass in Bears' history?

After the seven dramatic comeback wins when trailing in the final two minutes, the 11-6 record, the NFC North championship and last weekend's comeback elimination of the rival Green Bay Packers, Johnson, Williams are the darlings of the NFL.

Williams set a franchise record for most passing yards in a season and Johnson's team became the first in Bears' history to rebound from an 0-2 start to make the playoffs.

How "hot" is Caleb? Just this week FS1 analyst Nick Wright said Williams will be the best quarterback in the NFC once Rams' veteran 37-year-old Matthew Stafford retires. And ESPN expert Ryan Clark took a shot at his doubters.

“When are we going to stop doubting Caleb Williams?” Clark said. “When are we going to stop questioning Caleb Williams? When he has his eight fourth-quarter comeback?"



But then ESPN analyst Harry Douglas took the praise a step further with the boldest of claims. Said Douglas on Friday's Get Up!:

MORE: ESPN reveals Bears' best possible opponent in Super Bowl LX

"For 2026, Caleb Williams will be MVP of the NFL."

Before we had time to digest the gravity of that statement and just how far Williams has progressed this season, Douglas had company.

Said host Mike Greenberg, "I like it. I co-sign it right now."

Caleb Williams | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: