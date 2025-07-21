Five hottest position battles expected in Bears training camp
With Chicago Bears training camp practices kicking off on Wednesday, we'll soon be watching players compete to make the roster and win starting positions.
Bears head coach Ben Johnson has made it clear that every roster position will have an annual competition in camp and be earned. That said, it's a safe bet that most returning starters and top free agent signings will be atop the depth chart in September.
However, there are five positions expected to be hotly contested. Below are key questions and predictions for each.
1. Starting left tackle
KEY QUESTIONS
- When will three-year starter Braxton Jones, who fractured his ankle in December, be cleared to play?
- Will the Bears second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo, deemed the most pro-ready tackle of the 2025 draft class, win the starting job?
- With a strong training camp, could second-year tackle Kiran Amegadije also be in the mix?
PREDICTION
This is a battle between Jones and Trapilo. The biggest factor deciding it will be Jones' health and readiness to play Week 1. The original target for his return was during training camp. But there has been recent speculation he may begin the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
With how much Trapilo has reportedly impressed coaches to date, there's a very good chance he could be named the Week 1 starter.
If that's the case, does it mean he permanently wins the job once Jones is 100% healthy? Possibly, but it's not a slam dunk. Jones ranked in the top third of starting NFL tackles in 2024 per PFF. Trapilo will have a rookie learning curve to traverse. Johnson may favor Jones' experience in executing the new offense as Trapilo adjusts to the NFL. But with a strong performance in regular season games, Trapilo may hold on to the starting position.
2. Starting running back and running back room
KEY QUESTIONS
- How will Ben Johnson use D'Andre Swift in 2025? Will he retain the RB1 designation?
- How will carries be split between Swift, Roschon Johnson, rookie Kyle Monangai, and Travis Homer?
- Could Ian Wheeler, the UDFA who showed promise a year ago before tearing his ACL, push for a roster position?
- Is there a chance the Bears will add another running back before the season?
PREDICTION
It will be running back by committee in 2025, with Johnson deploying each running back on drives, plays, and situations best suited to their strengths.
As I shared in a recent article looking at how Johnson used Swift on the 2022 Lions, expect Swift to see a sizeable reduction in carries from 2024 but also an increase in pass targets. From that perspective he will likely start games as the RB1, but it's possible another running back may have more carries in 2025.
Both Roschon Johnson and rookie Kyle Monangai will see a good number of carries, with the split among them determined by how well they perform in camp. Travis Homer will likely retain the fourth running back position given his special teams' value. Ian Wheeler would need an exceptional training camp to push for a spot.
The Bears should see much better run game efficiency between the upgraded offensive line and Johnson calling plays. I don't expect them to add another running back to the room, unless there is a surprise cutdown candidate from another team that catches their eye.
3. Backup quarterback
KEY QUESTIONS
- Will third-year quarterback Tyson Bagent retain his QB2 status?
- Or will seasoned veteran Case Keenum unseat him on the depth chart?
- How likely is it that the Bears carry three quarterbacks on the 2025 53-man roster instead of two as they did in 2024?
PREDICTION
I give Bagent the edge over Keenum in retaining the QB2 spot on the depth chart. Building on his sharp performance in the 2024 preseason, he too will show continued growth this training camp under Johnson and new quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett.
I also expect the Bears will carry three quarterbacks on the 2025 roster. Keenum will continue his important role in mentoring quarterback Caleb Williams, as he did so effectively with C.J. Stroud in Houston.
4. Second starting cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson
KEY QUESTIONS
- Will cornerback Tyrique Stevenson retain his starting CB2 job?
- Or will fellow third-year cornerback Terell Smith win the position?
PREDICTION
This battle will be closer than many think. While Smith has played one-third as many snaps as the incumbent Stevenson since 2023, Smith has outplayed Stevenson on a per-snap basis on nearly every metric and PFF score ─ with the exception of man coverage. In fact, Smith had the highest overall defense score (78.5) on the Bears defense in 2024.
Stevenson's strength in bump-and-run man coverage is likely the difference that keeps him in the starting job. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's defenses have featured the second-highest rate of man coverage in the NFL (55%) since 2016, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.
However, don't count Smith out. Allen has also identified speed as a defensive weakness. Smith is faster and has better lateral agility than Stevenson. Smith ran a 4.41 second 40-yard dash at the Combine versus Stevenson who ran it in 4.45 seconds. If Smith can continue to outshine Stevenson and be close to par with him in man coverage during camp, I wouldn't be surprised to see Smith starting Week 1.
5. Third starting linebacker (SAM)
KEY QUESTIONS
- Will returning linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga or Noah Sewell win the open SAM position?
- Can rookie Ruben Hyppolite II show enough growth and consistent production in camp to win the starting job instead?
PREDICTION
This battle may be the true toss-up of the bunch.
Ogbongbeminga only played fifteen defensive snaps in 2024 and Sewell only five. In the last two seasons, Ogbongbeminga's PFF scores have been stronger especially in run defense and tackling which is key in the SAM position. That has me giving him the nod over Sewell, who has also struggled to stay healthy.
I also think the door is wide open for Hyppolite to contend for the position with a strong training camp. His hard work and growth during OTAs was noted by Johnson. We also know his speed was a big reason he was drafted, which gives him an advantage over the other two.
Regardless of who wins the position, it's likely that they will see less than 20% of defensive snaps. Nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon will be featured on the vast majority of snaps alongside linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.